Pelé's Younger Brother Zoca Dies Aged 77 After Succumbing To Prostate Cancer

Former Santos FC star and footballing icon Pele has had his fair share of health issues in the recent past. However, the 79-year old former Brazil player lost his younger brother - Zoca - to prostate cancer. Aged 77, Zoca succumbed to his long-standing battle against cancer in a hospital in Brazil itself.

Also Read | Pele settles Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, brands himself G.O.A.T

Pele mourns the death of younger brother Zoca on Twitter

Com muita tristeza no coração informo que meu amado irmão Jair Arantes do Nascimento faleceu nesta noite em Santos no hospital onde estava sendo atendido por complicações na próstata onde vinha tratando de câncer há mais de um ano. Que Deus o receba no céu e console nossa familia — Pelé (@Pele) March 26, 2020

Also Read | Brazil’s football federation unveils Pele statue

Zoca cause of death

Pele’s younger brother Zoca dies at 77 after battling with prostate cancer

Jair Arantes do Nascimento, o Zoca, irmão do nosso Rei, faleceu na noite desta quarta, aos 77 anos. Zoca chegou a atuar na base do Peixão quando era mais novo. Sentimentos ao nosso ídolo Pelé e a toda sua querida família. Descanse em paz, Zoca. Obrigado por tudo! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5mHy9c3Anb — Santos Futebol Clube (de 🏡) (@SantosFC) March 26, 2020

Also Read | Pele net worth, mental health issues and trophy-laden career with Brazil

Zoca was two years younger than Pele but shared his brother's passion for the sport of football. Although he never managed to reach the same heights as his older brother, Zoca too played for the popular Brazilian side - Santos FC. Zoca scored four goals in 15 appearances for Santos FC. However, Zoca later served as an advisor to Pele accompanying him over the course of his distinguished career. Pele’s advisor and spokesperson Bebeto Fornos said that Zoka was buried in Santos in the absence of Pele, who is undergoing isolation in his home due to the emerging Corona virus.

Also Read | Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar are all fans of Mr Bling's £150,000 crystal portraits

Pele weighs in on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Pele: "Today Cristiano is the best player in the world, although you can't forget about Messi. I think Cristiano is more consistent & Messi isn't a striker, isn't a goalscorer." pic.twitter.com/xwdOBMQ9vN — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) March 26, 2020

Also Read | Atalanta vs Valencia UCL tie termed "biological bomb" that infected Italy with coronavirus