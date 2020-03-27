The Debate
Pelé's Younger Brother Zoca Dies Aged 77 After Succumbing To Prostate Cancer

Football News

Brazilian legend Pele's younger brother Zoca passed away at 77 following a battle with prostate cancer. Zoca also played for Santos FC scoring four goals.

Former Santos FC star and footballing icon Pele has had his fair share of health issues in the recent past. However, the 79-year old former Brazil player lost his younger brother - Zoca - to prostate cancer. Aged 77, Zoca succumbed to his long-standing battle against cancer in a hospital in Brazil itself. 

Pele mourns the death of younger brother Zoca on Twitter

Zoca cause of death

Pele’s younger brother Zoca dies at 77 after battling with prostate cancer

Zoca was two years younger than Pele but shared his brother's passion for the sport of football. Although he never managed to reach the same heights as his older brother, Zoca too played for the popular Brazilian side - Santos FC. Zoca scored four goals in 15 appearances for Santos FC. However, Zoca later served as an advisor to Pele accompanying him over the course of his distinguished career. Pele’s advisor and spokesperson Bebeto Fornos said that Zoka was buried in Santos in the absence of Pele, who is undergoing isolation in his home due to the emerging Corona virus.

Pele weighs in on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate

