Pep Guardiola Critiques Time-injury Rules After Man City's Loss In FA Community Shield

Arsenal took a little revenge on Manchester City in the FA Community Shield 2023 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. The Gunners had a hard time in the second half of the Premier League season when they lost points, which led the Pep Guardiola side to win the league. However, a hard-fought battle in the Community Shield gave Arsenal a little relief and motivation to prepare for the upcoming EPL campaign.

3 things you need to know

Arsenal beat Manchester City on penalties

Manchester City have failed to win the FA Community Shield in the past 3 seasons

Pep Guardiola and the team won every major trophy possible in the 2022-23 season

What happened in the Arsenal vs Manchester City match?

Arsenal won the Community Shield match against Manchester City due to a thrilling 101st-minute equaliser. Pep Guardiola aired his worries about the new injury-time rules after the game. Manchester City super-sub Cole Palmer's goal in the 77th minute appeared to give City a chance to win the championship when he hit the ball to the left side of the post with his left foot, giving Ramsdale no chance to save the shot.

However, Arsenal did not sit back and appeared to be more aggressive in the game, and Leandro Trossard's goal 11 minutes into stoppage time brought the game level and was later decided on penalties. A collision between Kyle Walker and Thomas Partey that necessitated medical care caused the match's eight minutes of additional time to be prolonged.

Pep Guardiola was not happy with the grace time added to the injury time

Arsenal made a successful comeback into the game, winning the penalties 4-1. Manchester City stars Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri both missed the crucial penalties, resulting in Arsenal's victory. The Manchester City head coach was not happy with the idea that the extra time that was added after 8 minutes was extended to 11 due to the time taken for medical assistance to the players. During the post-match press conference, he said:

"It is not annoying, we have to get used to it," "I had the feeling, not because we were winning 1-0, it was just the fact I had a feeling that much didn't happen to extend by eight minutes. "But it is a good question for the International Board [the International Football Association Board who instructed the rule change] and all the people because they don't consult the managers, they don't consult the players.

In order to counteract time-wasting techniques, officials are expected to provide additional time for any in-game delays this season. This could result in games lasting longer than usual. The Community Shield offered a preliminary look at how the new injury-time regulations might alter the dynamics of football games.