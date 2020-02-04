Pep Guardiola Locked Manchester City Players In Locker Room After Spurs Defeat: Reports

Manchester City slipped behind runaway leaders Liverpool after their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Despite dominating the game for the most part and registering over 15 shots, Pep Guardiola's side eventually succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham. A red card to Oleksandr Zinchenko opened up the game for Spurs. They took their chances to emerge victorious. Goals from debutant Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min meant that Pep Guardiola's side were handed their sixth defeat of the Premier League campaign.

Pep Guardiola has risked a Premier League fine after keeping his players locked in the dressing room for forty-five minutes.



Manchester City had a dominating run in the previous two seasons. Unfortunately for them, things have gone wrong for City this season after they failed to mount a credible challenge to Liverpool for the Premier League title. Multiple reports in the UK suggest that Pep Guardiola locked his players in the away locker room for almost 40 minutes after Manchester City's defeat to Tottenham.

It remains unclear what unfolded in the dressing room after the match ended. However, Guardiola himself admitted that he 'wasn't angry'. During the post-match interview, Pep Guardiola noted that although he wasn't angry, he doesn't like when his team fails to perform.

Nevertheless, the long post-match briefing session meant that the Spaniard's media obligations had to be delayed. His counterpart Jose Mourinho completed his media duties even before Pep Guardiola exited the dressing room. It is believed that the Premier League could decide to fine the City manager for keeping the media waiting.

Manchester City have fallen 22 points behind Liverpool. The Reds are just six wins away from securing their first-ever Premier League title. City will be hosting West Ham United next on Sunday. They'll look to bounce back in the league.

