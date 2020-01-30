Pep Guardiola Calls Man Utd Captain Harry Maguire 'one Of The Best' Defenders In The World

Manchester United travelled to the Etihad Stadium for their second-leg Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City on Wednesday night. Pep Guardiola's side won the first-leg 1-3 and it was a mountain to climb for Man Utd in the away leg. Manchester United lifted their standard against the strong Manchester City line-up as they went on to win the game 1-0 thanks to Nemanja Matic's strike. The win wasn't enough to guide the red half if Manchester to the Carabao Cup final. Man City booked the final spot as the clash ended (3-2) on aggregate in favour of the blues.

Here are the key moments from our latest Manchester derby 🎥#MUFC pic.twitter.com/OKxLyNAGnZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Man Utd players Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can take a lot of positives from the game as Manchester United downed Man City for the second time this season. Man Utd were without Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba but somehow managed to get a win. Manchester City's boss, Pep Guardiola, appreciated the efforts of the Man Utd side especially their defenders. Guardiola was left impressed by Luke Shaw and Man Utd's record signing and captain, Harry Maguire.

Pep Guardiola, in a post-match interview, with British media was quoted saying "Lindelof I saw him in Benfica, Luke Shaw is an incredible type of player, Maguire, one of the best central defenders in the world." United's backline was rock solid to stop the lethal Man City attackers from scoring. It became more difficult for them when Matic was sent off in the 76th minute. Manchester City had a total of 4 shots on target to Man United's 2. The blues kept 61% possession to Man United's 39. It was a tough day for Manchester United's defence at work but they managed to emerge victorious in the difficult circumstances.

