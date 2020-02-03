Pep Guardiola Takes A Dig At Former PL Chief Richard Scudamore, Questions Liverpool Bias

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham managed to beat Manchester City in their Premier League Matchday 25 clash. The game was totally inclined towards Manchester City until Oleksandr Zinchenko saw his second yellow of the match in the 60th minute. City were reduced to 10 men. Mourinho's team took full advantage of the situation and slotted in two goals to regain their hope of finishing in the top 4 this season. Manchester City are now trailing by 22 points against table-toppers Liverpool. It made Pep Guardiola remove his frustration on a former Premier League chief executive.

"When you work so hard during the week, it's the best feeling for the players. Fantastic work. Fantastic result."



Jose on today's win, Steven's debut and what it means going forwards.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/27yTgF7EDZ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 2, 2020

Pep Guardiola gives it back to Richard Scudamore

Pep Guardiola, in his post-match interview, took a dig at league’s former chief executive Richard Scudamore. Pep Guardiola was seen referring to an incident which happened two years ago when City won the league with 100 points. Scudamore, after the 2017-18 season, said that he would like “someone to get a little bit closer to City.” He said that a team winning by such a huge margin was not a good sign for the league. Pep Guardiola finally had an answer prepared for him.

“Two seasons ago, there was the owner of the Premier League who said that could not happen again, it’s not good for the Premier League for City to win the title in that way, with 100 points,” expressed furious Pep Guardiola. “Now it’s Liverpool, you have to be concerned if you are the owner of the Premier League.”

Liverpool have dropped only 2 points in the season so far. They are very likely to reach the 100 points mark. The Reds have already bagged 73 points with 24 wins in 25 league games.

Steven Bergwijn scores on his Tottenham debut

"It's a dream for me. To make my debut and score against Man City, it's unbelievable."



💬 @StevenBergwijn on his dream debut.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/fkRWZNOdjs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 2, 2020

