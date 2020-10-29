Pep Guardiola Lucky To Not Have Been SACKED By Man City, Slams Didi Hamann

Manchester City’s slow start to the season means that the English club has made its worst start to a campaign since Pep Guardiola arrived at the club. The Cityzens currently find themselves in 13th place in the Premier League with a run of just two wins from five games. Many fans and pundits have criticised Pep Guardiola for Man City’s performances, with Liverpool legend Didi Hamann claiming that the coach is lucky to not have been sacked by now.

Pep Guardiola sacked: Didi Hamann feels Man City boss is lucky to still be at the club

While Pep Guardiola has enjoyed tremendous accomplishments domestically, he has struggled to guide Man City to European success. Addressing Pepe Guardiola’s poor record in the Champions League, Didi Hamann said that the Man City boss’ record is simply not good enough. Speaking to talkSPORT, Didi Hamann explained that any other manager would have been sacked if they had a Champions League record similar to Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola lucky to not have been SACKED by Man City and will not win Prem or Champions League, slams Didi Hamann

The Liverpool legend also hinted at Pep Guardiola’s close relationship with Man City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain as the reason behind the support given to the coach. The former midfielder said that Pep Guardiola hasn’t reached a final with Bayern Munich or Man City, while other clubs with lesser funds have tasted success. Calling Man City’s performances in Europe not good enough, Didi Hamann admitted that he wonders why Pep Guardiola is still there considering the quality of opposition he has faced in Europe.

West Ham 1-1 Man City



Pep Guardiola's worst ever start to a league season after five games

Addressing Man City’s poor start to the season, Didi Hamann hinted that Pep Guardiola’s cycle at the English club may be over. The 47-year-old claimed that Man City have peaked under Pep Guardiola, as the midfielder admitted that he can’t see the club winning the Premier League or the Champions League under their current coach. Didi Hamann also talked about how the coach is too demanding on his players, as he pointed out that there’s no continuity in the Man City squad.

Here’s a look at the Guardiola City stats

Ever since he has arrived in 2016, Pep Guardiola has revolutionised the way Man City play football. The coach has guided the club to eight domestic trophies in his time. The 49-year-old has won two Premier League titles, a FA Cup, three League Cups and two FA Community Shield’s with Man City. Pep Guardiola boasts of a 73% win record, with the coach losing just 36 games out of a total of 242 matches with the club. However, Pep Guardiola has been criticised for failing to win the Champions League with Man City, with the team failing to get past the quarter-final stage under him.

