Man City Winger Riyad Mahrez Hints At A Move To PSG With Ambitions To Return To France

Since his move to Leicester City in 2014, Algerian superstar Riyad Mahrez has enjoyed a scintillating rise. He went on to win the Premier League title with the Foxes in the 2015-16 season, following it up with a move to Manchester City in 2018. Despite enjoying immense success under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, the winger hasn't closed the door on a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), hinting at a move to the French capital in the near future.

Ligue 1 news: Riyad Mahrez to PSG to materialise in the near future?

During an interaction with his Man City teammate Benjamin Mendy on Canal Plus, Mahrez was quizzed about the possibility of returning to Ligue 1. The winger insisted that he was a Marseille fan since childhood but went on to reveal little on the PSG transfer news, claiming that he is still bound by a contract with Man City.

Mahrez has a contract with the Premier League heavyweights until 2023. However, he did not stop short of heaping praise on the city of Paris. He described the French capital as 'his city', stating that he was born and raised in the beautiful capital of France. He revealed he could have joined Marseille back in 2014-15, concluding by stating that he could still play there.

PSG transfer news: Riyad Mahrez transfer rumours reignited

The Algerian star insisted life is uncertain and one should never close doors on prospective moves to other clubs. He further revealed that there was talk of a move to France but the clubs deemed him not at par with the requisite level to play. The Riyad Mahrez transfer talks have sprung up at a time when the winger has been displaying rare consistency under Guardiola.

Mahrez played a key role in Man City's domestic treble success in his debut season. Although the Etihad-based outfit failed to win a third consecutive Premier League title the previous season, the winger has stood out individually with his spectacular performances.

Mahrez likely to play against Marseille

Mahrez played the entire game in his side's 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Saturday. He is set to feature in the Cityzens' Champions League group stage clash against Marseille on Tuesday. The game is scheduled to be played away at the Stade Velodrome this week.

Image courtesy: Man City Instagram