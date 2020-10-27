Sergio Aguero Injury Update: Man City Star Out For Another MONTH, Will Miss Liverpool Game

Sergio Aguero is likely to miss a month of action due to his latest injury. The star forward had only recently returned to the field for Pep Guardiola’s side but now faces another spell on the sidelines. The latest Sergio Aguero injury also means that the Argentine will miss Manchester City’s blockbuster clash against Liverpool early in November.

Pep Guardiola provides Sergio Aguero injury update

Speaking to the press ahead of Man City’s Champions League clash with Marseille, Pep Guardiola revealed that the Cityzens have made the trip without a recognized striker. While providing the Sergio Aguero injury update Guardiola disclosed that the star forward has suffered a hamstring injury. The 32-year-old was substituted at half-time during Man City’s 1-1 draw against West Ham, with Guardiola confirming after the game that the forward had picked up another injury.

PEP 💬 We were very patient and didn't force him. When people tell me he is ready, we knew he wasn't in best condition, it was important to play just 55/60 mins. Avoid the last minutes to avoid muscle injuries but one action in the first half was unlucky and he felt something. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 26, 2020

Aguero recovery update: When will Sergio Aguero return?

The Man City boss disclosed that Aguero’s recovery will take a minimum of 10-15 days. Providing a timeline on Aguero’s return, Guardiola said that the striker could also be out for three weeks or a month as muscular injuries tend to take that much time to heal. Sergio Aguero’s injury means that the club’s record goalscorer will miss the Man City vs Liverpool clash next month.

Manchester City are set to host Liverpool on November 8 in what will be a crucial clash for this year’s title race. If Sergio Aguero ends up missing a month of football, the striker could also miss the away game against Tottenham later.

Pep Guardiola has suggested Sergio Aguero has sustained a hamstring injury [@City_Xtra] pic.twitter.com/AVIMHmZ0dd — VBET News (@VBETnews) October 24, 2020

Sergio Aguero injury history revisited

Sergio Aguero had only played three games after returning from a serious knee injury sustained in June which kept him out of action for 113 days. The knee injury was the most serious the striker has suffered in recent years, according to Transfermrkt. Before the knee injury, Sergio Aguero had missed games due to a muscle injury last year, while he was sidelined with thigh and groin issues during the 2018-19 season.

Pep Guardiola has said Sergio Aguero must prove he 'deserves to continue here' before he gets a contract extension.



[@SkySportsNews] — City Chief (@City_Chief) October 18, 2020

The latest Sergio Aguero injury also poses questions about the player’s fitness, with the Argentine striker in the last year of his contract with Manchester City. When asked about whether a new deal for their record goalscorer will depend on his fitness, Pep Guardiola refused to comment on the same, as he stressed the importance of Sergio Aguero. While concluding, Guardiola admitted that City miss Sergio Aguero in certain games, as he called the 32-year-old a ‘legend’ of the club.

Image Credits: Manchester City Instagram