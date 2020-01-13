Lionel Messi Is The Best 9, 10, 11, 7, 6, 5, 4; Pep Guardiola Dismisses Aguero Comparison

Premier League Champions Manchester City humiliated Aston Villa in the Premier League Matchday 22. Pep Guardiola’s men scored six past their opponents, while conceding only once. Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick to register new records to his name.

Very very happy about this victory, and it's truly moving to reach new milestones — standing alongside legends like @ThierryHenry, FrankLampard and @AlanShearer pic.twitter.com/KzlKpRtZ6C — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 12, 2020

Pep Guardiola attributed Lionel Messi as the best player ever

During the pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was quizzed if Sergio Aguero was the best player he had ever worked with. Guardiola was quick to highlight that Lionel Messi was the best football player ever.

Pep was further asked if Aguero was the best out-and-out striker the Spaniard had ever worked with. He stated that Messi was the best in every position he played. However, the former Spanish footballer also lauded Aguero as the best among the rest. Guardiola hailed Aguero as someone who will die scoring goals.

Pep Guardiola had a successful stint with Lionel Messi

Pep Guardiola worked with Lionel Messi when he was managing Barcelona (2018-2012). The duo won four LaLiga titles, two Champions League titles and three FIFA Club World Cups. Guardiola has time and again hailed Messi as the best he has ever seen.

Sergio Aguero eclipsed Thierry Henry's Premier League record

Sergio Aguero’s treble meant that he has now eclipsed Thierry Henry’s record as the top-scoring non-English player (177) in the Premier League. The Argentine has now scored 12 hat-tricks in the Premier League, beating the previous record of Alan Shearer who had 11 hat-tricks to his credit.

Manchester City will next play against Crystal Palace

The victory means that Manchester City now occupy the second spot in the Premier League table with 47 points. They trail 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Guardiola’s men will next play against Crystal Palace on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Image Courtesy- Barcelona Twitter handle, Pep Team Twitter handle