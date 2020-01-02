Pep Guardiola Praises Manchester City After Victory Against Everton

Manchester City defeated Everton in the Premier League with a 2-1 scoreline. Gabriel Jesus scored twice to secure three points for Pep Guardiola. The manager was visibly impressed by the team’s performance and was all praise for his side.

PEP 💬 @gabrieljesus33 has been excellent, but @aguerosergiokun is irreplaceable. What he means for our fans, what he's done, the goal against QPR, we need a good back-up for all the players and Sergio has a great complimentary player in Gabriel. They have a great relationship. — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 1, 2020

Pep Guardiola praised his team after victory against Everton

Pep Guardiola praised his team for their display against Everton in their recent clash. He stated that other teams would finish seventh or eighth in the Premier League had they been trailing with such a huge gap behind league leaders Liverpool. The Spanish tactician applauded his team saying that they played like a top team. He exclaimed that he was delighted with the performance, the team’s approach and behaviour throughout the game.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice for Manchester City

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus scored a brace to secure three points for the team. Though Guardiola’s men were dominant in the first half, they could not convert their chances and ended the first half without a goal. However, the team played with an altogether different approach in the second half. Jesus scored in the 52nd minute through a curling shot, with Ilkay Gundogan registering an assist to his name. Jesus again struck his second for the night six minutes later from a beautiful pass from Riyad Mahrez, doubling the team’s lead. However, Everton struck in retaliation in the 71st minute after Richarlison scored from a mistake from Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. However, Guardiola’s men maintained their lead till the end of the match, bagging the much needed three points.

Manchester City will next play against Port Vale in FA Cup

The victory for Manchester City means that they are now third in the Premier League with 44 points. Leicester City are placed second with 45 points. Premier League leaders Liverpool have an 11-point advantage over Manchester City with two games in hand. City will next play against Port Vale in the FA Cup on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

