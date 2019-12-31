Pep Guardiola Would Prioritise Champions League Glory, Says Barcelona Legend Xavi

Premier League champions Manchester City endured a not-so-good Premier League campaign this season. Pep Guardiola’s men are 14 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. However, former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has made a startling claim about his former manager Guardiola’s objectives for the season.

Pep Guardiola would target Champions Legue glory, feels Xavi

Xavi, who played under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, has stated that the City manager would be looking to target Champions League glory this season. Xavi, who now manages Qatari club Al Sadd, has asserted that Guardiola is a born winner while speaking to The Mirror.

Manchester City will play against Real Madrid in the Champions League

Xavi further emphasised that Pep Guardiola will be realistic enough to understand that the gap between Manchester City and Liverpool was big. At the moment, it did not look likely that they can make it three titles in a row. He, therefore, thinks that there is a big chance that the Spanish tactician will prioritise the Champions League. Manchester City are set to face Real Madrid in the round of 16, with the first leg set to be played on February 26, 2020 at the Bernabeu. The returning leg will be played at the Etihad on March 17.

Pep Guardiola has been frequently linked with a move away from Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has been frequently linked with a move away from the Etihad. The manager has been subject to intense criticism after the team’s unimpressive performance in the Premier League. However, Guardiola has insisted that it was too early for him to think about extending his stay with Manchester City. His current contract with the club runs till 2021. However, according to reports, the manager has a clause in his contract which would see him leave the club at the end of the current season. His side are placed third in the Premier League with 41 points and will next play against Everton on January 1, 2020.

