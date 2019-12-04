Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Taunts Liverpool Over Schedule Complaints

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola took a jibe at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over the latter’s complaints over a hectic schedule involving multiple competitions. Guardiola taunted Liverpool that the fixture congestion that they are about to face in December 2019 is nothing compared to what Manchester City dealt with in the previous season. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had recently criticised lack of sufficient time between games across various competitions.

Jurgen Klopp had earlier criticised match fixtures

Jurgen Klopp had earlier warned that his team could pull out of the Carabao Cup if the Football Association (FA) and English Football League (EFL) did not look into their demands and helped sort out the club's hectic fixture schedule. Klopp had criticised the fixtures after Liverpool's win against Arsenal at Anfield. The Reds reached the last eight of the competition after a penalty shootout with Arsenal that followed after a remarkable 5-5 draw at Anfield. The quarter-finals of the tournament are scheduled for the week commencing December 16, 2019. During that week, Liverpool will be in Qatar to play in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City played 10 more games than Liverpool last year

As reported in Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola stated that his team played 10 more games than Liverpool last year, hence Liverpool were still at an advantage. Liverpool will play the Club World Cup semi-finals on December 18 against the winner of the second round. Jurgen Klopp feels that Liverpool will have to battle hard against unfamiliar opponents. However, Klopp, while speaking to British media outlets, had stated that he felt no extra pressure to win the tournament. But he still expects the level of competition to be extremely intense in Qatar amidst a string of fixtures across all competitions.

Man City back to winning ways with a 4-1 away win vs Burnley in the Premier League

Manchester City defeated Burnley in the Premier League on December 3, 2019, with a 4-1 scoreline. Gabriel Jesus scored twice, while Rodri and Riyad Mahrez scoring one goal each against Burnley. City are now second in the Premier League, eight points adrift League leaders Liverpool but the Reds have a game in hand, their Merseyside derby against Everton.

