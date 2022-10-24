Pep Guardiola Thinks Man City Striker Erling Haaland Can Break Premier League's Record

Erling Haaland has taken Premier League by storm ever since his switch from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City. The Norwegian forward has been in devastating form this season having already scored 17 goals in 11 league appearances. Besides finding the back of the net on a consistent basis, Haaland also has three hat tricks to his name. City manager Pep Guardiola while showering praise on his striker has said that he can break the goals record in his very first season in Premier League.

Pep Guardiola makes a big prediction about Erling Haaland

Currently, former Manchester United striker Andy Cole and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer jointly hold the record for scoring the most goals in a Premier League season which is 34. If Haaland continues his goal-scoring spree, then he could overtake the record in just 12 matches. Haaland grabbed a brace in Manchester City's a 3-1 win over Brighton this past weekend.

Guardiola while speaking to reporters, after the match said "We don't have to be a genius, if he continues in this rhythm, with the average every game, he's going to break the record, definitely. But in football maybe you score and in a few days stop to score. I don't know."

He added, "I didn't speak with him, I think he's happy when the team wins and not when they lose. All the strikers I have seen in my career, Samuel Eto'o, Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Sergio Aguero, they all have incredible ambition to score goals. It's normal. He has to be like that."

Man City vs Brighton match highlights

The match saw Haaland open the scoring for Manchester City after 22 minutes when he raced after Ederson’s long clearance. With Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez stranded outside of his goal, Haaland overpowered Adam Webster and rolled the ball into an empty net. City doubled their lead just before halftime. Lewis Dunk challenge on Bernardo Silva resulted in penalty. Haaland stepped up and powered a low shot past Sanchez, which was the club’s 600th league goal under Guardiola. Brighton reduced the deficit through Leandro Trossard. Brighton paid the price for missed opportunity when Kevin de Bruyne made it 3-1 in the 75th with a superb 25-yard shot that curled into the top corner.