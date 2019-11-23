WWE's Seth Rollins Has An Absurd Prediction For Manchester City Vs Chelsea In The EPL

WWE superstar Seth Rollins has predicted an 18-0 win for Manchester City against Chelsea on Premier League Matchday 13 on Saturday. The two teams square off at the Etihad Stadium on November 23. Chelsea are 3rd in the Premier League table and lead Manchester City by a point, who are placed 4th.

Also Read: WWE SmackDown: NXT And RAW Invade SmackDown Ahead Of Survivor Series; Watch Video

WWE star Seth Rollins is now a Manchester City fan

WWE superstar Seth Rollins was on a show with the BBC where the guest and the journalist predict scores of a Premier League matchweek. Rollins, who was a West Ham fan because he did well with them on EA Sports FIFA, said he’s now a Manchester City fan for the same reason. Seth Rollins said that it is a bit difficult for him to follow Manchester City during the Premier League season.

When quizzed about FIFA, Seth Rollins said that he thinks he is a good player but quite not the case. He said that he prefers playing FIFA on Switch, while struggles playing the game on a PlayStation or an Xbox. Rollins further said that fellow WWE stars Cesaro, Sheamus and Rusev are also hooked to FIFA but they prefer playing it on PlayStation. He said that he doesn’t go around playing with them because PS is foreign to him and he doesn’t want to lose.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Issues Defiant Man City Battle Cry

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar would do well in WWE: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins was further quizzed on which footballers would make it in WWE. He said that Zlatan Ibrahimovic would do well and would like to see him the ring due to his personality and because he is outspoken. He further added that PSG star Neymar would do well due to his acting skills.

Also Read: Manchester City Vs Chelsea - 5 Memorable Meetings Between The Two Sides

Manchester City vs Chelsea to end 18-0 according to the WWE star

Seth Rollins predicted that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will beat Frank Lampard’s Chelsea 18-0 at home. Rollins also predicted Jose Mourinho will win his first game as Tottenham manager against West Ham 3-0 at the London Stadium. The WWE star predicted a 3-1 win for Manchester United against Sheffield United while he also expects Arsenal to falter at home against Southampton.

Also Read: Manchester City Vs Chelsea: Frank Lampard Returns To His 'Not-to-be' Home