Manchester City Midfielder Phil Foden Wears Number 47 As A Tribute To His Late Grandfather

Manchester City had defeated Dinamo Zagreb on Matchday 6 of the Champions League. In doing so, they topped their group. Manchester City scored four past their opponents, with Phil Foden scoring the team’s fourth goal in the last minutes of the match. The player was seen celebrating while bent on his knees, pointing towards the sky.

50th @mancity appearance ✅

Goal ✅

Assist ✅

Christmas come early for me 😉🎄 pic.twitter.com/0tlSxGkvSr — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) December 11, 2019

Phil Foden wears number 47 jersey as a tribute to his grandfather

The goal was special for Phil Foden, who was wearing the number 47 behind his back. The player also registered an assist to his name against Zagreb. It is believed that Foden chose to continue with number 47 even after being offered to change his number last summer. Foden chose the number because of his grandfather Ronnie (who passed away at the age of 47).

His grandfather was a great Manchester City supporter, though his father supported Manchester United. His mother Claire and grandmother Mary cheered in the Stadion Maksimir after Foden scored for his side. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been impressed with the 19-year-old’s performance.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is fond of Phil Foden

Pep Guardiola commented that Phil Foden has played 50 games even though he was just 19. He added that the club was delighted with him and he will play amazingly in the future. Guardiola also accepted that Foden will start playing regularly soon.

Phil Foden started his first Premier League game of the season against Arsenal

Phil Foden was also handed his first Premier League start against Arsenal on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Guardiola was quizzed by the media about the player. To which, the manager stated that Foden got the chance to play against Arsenal because he was impressive against Zagreb. He was involved in City’s first goal which was scored by Raheem Sterling in the 15th minute of the match. The player was involved heavily with the defence, only to be subbed off in the 56th minute for Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City will next play against Oxford United

Kevin de Bruyne scored twice in Manchester City’s win over Arsenal. Raheem Sterling also registered a goal to his credit. The victory means that City continue to occupy the third spot in the Premier League points table, 14 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. City will next play against Oxford United in the Football League Cup on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19, 2019).

