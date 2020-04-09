Philippe Coutinho Set For Premier League Return, Chelsea Emerge Frontrunners For Loan Deal

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a loan move to the Premier League with Chelsea being touted as the frontrunners. The Brazilian international joined Bayern Munich last summer on a season-long loan from Barcelona. He reportedly sees no future at Camp Nou and looks set to establish himself elsewhere. According to reports, Bayern Munich have also shown no desire to make his loan move permanent.

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Coutinho to Chelsea?

According to Spanish publication Diario Sport, Chelsea have contacted Barcelona over a loan move for Philippe Coutinho. The same Coutinho to Chelsea report claims that the two clubs have been locked in negotiations. It is now reported that Barcelona expect Chelsea to include a mandatory purchase option at the end of the loan deal.

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Bayern Munich not interested in midfielder

Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea reports suggest that Bayern Munich have an option to sign the Brazilian on a permanent deal once the loan deal ends at the end of the season. The Bundesliga giants will have to shell out £120 million ($148 million) if they are to keep the player at the Allianz Arena. However, several reports claim that Bayern Munich do not wish to make the loan deal permanent.

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Barcelona target Neymar

Barcelona are reported to be keen on shipping Philippe Coutinho out. The Coutinho to Chelsea reports claim that the transfer will help the Catalan giants raise funds to mark the return of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Neymar Jr. The club have also suffered heavy losses due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Spain, and are looking to clear their debt sheets with the sale of several other players of the first-team squad, including the Coutinho to Chelsea deal.

Philippe Coutinho transfer: Chelsea sign Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea have already secured the signing of Ajax star Hakim Ziyech, who will join the club at the start of the next season. The club is also mulling over the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho who has made it an objective to return to the Premier League.

