Phoenix Rising Star Flemmings Banned, Fined For Homophobic Slur Directed Towards Opponent

The past few seasons have borne witness to the rising cases of abusive behaviour on the field, including racist and homophobic slurs, not only in Europe but also in the USA. Despite efforts from several quarters, there's been little to no change in that regard. Earlier this week, Phoenix Rising footballer Junior Flemmings was banned and fined for a homophobic slur directed towards an opponent in the USL.

Also Read | Man United goalkeeper Sergio Romero set for MLS move after Everton transfer collapses

Phoenix Rising star Flemmings fined, banned

Phoenix Rising star Flemmings has been handed a six-match ban along with an undisclosed fine after an investigation by the USL Championship revealed that he used a homophobic slur towards San Diego Loyal's Collin Martin. Following the incident, Martin and his coach Landon Donovan led the team away from the field as a mark of protest.

USL Championship Suspends Junior Flemmings for Use of Foul and Abusive Language:https://t.co/QxYHS97jla — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) October 6, 2020

Their protest saw San Diego forfeit the match, thus bringing an end to their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The coach, while speaking to CNN later, asserted that he was immensely proud of being able to coach Martin. Phoenix Rising's Flemmings has denied these allegations on Twitter, calling it a false allegation. Moreover, he has also deleted his Twitter handle since.

Also Read | Higuain misses penalty on MLS debut, ends up in altercation with opposition player

USL confirms Phoenix Rising star 'Flemmings fined' reports

The USL, which is America's second-tier football competition issued a statement confirming that the Phoenix Rising player had been handed a six-game suspension. The statement further read: "Per the player’s contract, Flemmings could also be subject to additional discipline from Phoenix Rising FC and remains on administrative leave."

Flemmings' suspension covers the entire duration of the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs. Amid the rising cases of hatred, the USL has partnered with The Institute for Sport and Social Justice. The institute will provide sensitivity training and education to members of the clubs, including the playing and the non-playing staff ahead of the 2021 season.

Also Read | Sounders bring back defender Brad Smith for MLS stretch run

Phoenix Rising, San Diego Loyal issue joint statement

Besides the action taken by the USL, Phoenix Rising and San Diego Loyal released a joint statement on Saturday to announce that the "clubs have committed to work together toward the development of educational programs intended to make our sport, our league, and our communities better, more compassionate places."

Also Read | NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, WNBA, MLS to play games on the same day for the first time in history

Image courtesy: Phoenix Rising Instagram