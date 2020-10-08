Man United Goalkeeper Sergio Romero Set For MLS Move After Everton Transfer Collapses

Manchester United's third-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero wants to leave Manchester United and is likely to make a switch to the MLS this month, after his move to Everton on deadline day did not happen. Taking into consideration the lack of game time following the return of Dean Henderson and the presence of David de Gea, the Argentine demanded a transfer away from Old Trafford. However, Man United weren't able to complete negotiations and a deal had failed to materialise.

Sergio Romero transfer: Sergio Romero to force a move to MLS?

According to the Daily Mail, it is understood that the shot-stopper is considering his next steps and the United States looks like an option to consider as the MLS clubs have time till October 29 to finalize deals. The Argentine will look to play and want his future resolved rather than sit out for a year.

Earlier this week, Sergio Romero's infuriated wife took to social media to vent her frustrations on the way Manchester United handled the Sergio Romero transfer situation and has slammed the club for not allowing Sergio Romero to leave for Everton on the transfer deadline day. Sergio Romero’s wife posted an image on Instagram that said "Sergio Romero worked hard for the club. The last trophy they won, they lifted it with him. He helped the team reach four finals/semi-finals and then he was left on the bench only to lose them all. It is time for them to return the opportunity and let him go. Respect for once!!!"

Man United goalkeepers: Sergio Romero's Man United career

Sergio Romero joined Manchester United in 2015 but has made only seven Premier League appearances in these five years. But the player has been the main man for the team in Cup games, featuring in a total of 61 games. The player was also key for the club during their Europa League title winning campaign in 2015-16, starting 12 times for the club in that competition.

Man United want Edinson Cavani up and going soon

Man United are working on the possibility of shortening Edinson Cavani's quarantine period so as to have the player back in training at the earliest. Cavani has not played a competitive game since PSG's victory over Borussia Dortmund in March and if Cavani continues to be in self-isolation, his next possible game and Man United debut could come in the Champions League opener against his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Image Source: Sergio Romero Instagram