Piers Morgan Takes A Dig At Mesut Ozil Playing Fortnite At Home After Arsenal Lose To City

British journalist Piers Morgan slammed Arsenal star Mesut Ozil after The Gunners lost their first game of the Premier League return against Manchester City on Wednesday night. The former Real Madrid midfielder was omitted from the squad to face Man City at the Etihad Stadium, and fans online bashed the midfielder after it was reported he was playing Fortnite. Mesut Ozil faced the wrath of fans online and was soon joined in by teammate David Luiz, whose torrid 25-minute appearance gifted Manchester City victory.

Also Read: Guardiola "ashamed" Of Black People's Treatment, As Man City Beat Arsenal 3-0

Man City vs Arsenal highlights: Piers Morgan blasts Mesut Ozil after the midfielder was omitted from the squad

Ozil not selected in a 20-man squad. To be fair, he’s had a very tough three months banking £350k-a-week as he sits at home playing Fortnite. Hope he’s OK. 🙏 #MCFCAFC pic.twitter.com/onAqTW55kA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 17, 2020

British broadcaster Piers Morgan took to Twitter after Arsenal's disappointing 3-0 collapse against Manchester City on Wednesday and specifically targeted midfielder Mesut Ozil. Piers Morgan sarcastically hit out at the German midfielder's tough time at the Emirates Stadium after he was dropped from the squad. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the game that Ozil was not injured and was dropped due to tactical reasons.

Taking a dig at Mesut Ozil's £350k-a-week wage, Piers Morgan hoped that the 2014 World Cup winner is okay while he sits at home and continues to play Fortnite. Morgan wasn't the only one critical of Mesut Ozil, with many Arsenal fans hitting out at the midfielder after Arsenal's loss to Manchester City. Many fans jokingly suggested that Ozil did not feature in the game due to the release of Fortnite's new season.

Also Read: Man City Vs Arsenal Highlights And Player Ratings: Sterling Scores As David Luiz Sees Red

Mesut Ozil Not included in today's squad. It all makes sense now. pic.twitter.com/4iFfOakHIO — WelBeast (@WelBeast) June 17, 2020

Death. Taxes. Ozil not on team sheet. https://t.co/zDDgDzliOQ — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 17, 2020

Man City vs Arsenal highlights: David Luiz memes take the internet by storm after red card

David Luiz stole headlines on Wednesday night after his twin mistakes cost Arsenal dearly against Manchester City. Luiz was subbed on for Pablo Mari after the defender picked up an injury, and it kicked off Manchester City's dominance in the game. The former Chelsea man's poor clearance landed straight ahead of winger Raheem Sterling who scored on the stroke of half-time to put Man City in front. It went from bad to worse for the defender, after he conceded a penalty and was sent off for his challenge on Riyad Mahrez. Kevin De Bruyne scored from the spot to put his team 2-0 ahead. While Arsenal fans were distraught by the defender's performance, the Twitterati took the opportunity to flood the internet with David Luiz memes. Luiz's performance is unlikely to be forgotten soon by the fans or manager Mikel Arteta and is likely to complicate his contract situation with the club further.

Also Read: Premier League Return: VAR Gaffe Upsets Fans After Sheffield United's Goal Ruled Out; Watch Video

Breaking: Arsenal say they’ll appeal the length of David Luiz’s suspension in the hope they can get it extended #MCIARS pic.twitter.com/VS9ue5DWRg — Sonko Malong (@sonkomalon) June 18, 2020

Arsenal squad to David Luiz: “Come, We don forgive you, we no go beat you.”



Luiz: pic.twitter.com/UPVpOeSq6O — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) June 17, 2020

Peter Drury: "David Luiz is more of a Pandemic to Arsenal than the Coronavirus" pic.twitter.com/Sp0JlNONQ5 — Goalseeker10 (@darwin_wisdom) June 18, 2020

Also Read: Pedro Unwilling To Finish Season With Chelsea Amid Reports Of Roma Agreement

(Image Credit: Arsenal Twitter)