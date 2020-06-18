Pedro Unwilling To Finish Season With Chelsea Amid Reports Of Roma Agreement

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are set to play Aston Villa on Sunday, their first game since the Premier League in over 100 days as the Premier League finally resumed amid COVID-19 crisis. As excited as the Blues may have been on returning to training, reports claim that Lampard has some major issues to deal with. It has been reported that Spanish winger Pedro is unwilling to play for Chelsea for the remainder season.

Chelsea transfer news: Pedro unwilling to extend stay

According to a report in The Athletic, Pedro is unwilling to play for Chelsea for the remaining season after having agreed a deal with Italian giants AS Roma. The report claims that Pedro has agreed to a two-year deal with the Serie A-based outfit and does not want to risk his move by playing with Chelsea during the extended season, fearing injury issues.

Pedro’s contract with Chelsea ends at the end of this month. Although the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have been trying to persuade the former Barcelona star to extend his stay, at least for a few more months until the season gets completed, the winger is refusing to oblige. The current season will likely end in August, with nine Premier League games, FA Cup quarter-final game against Leicester City as well as the second leg of the Round of 16 Champions League clash with Bayern Munich yet to be played.

Chelsea transfer news: Pedro, Willian likely to leave this month

Pedro, having joined Chelsea in 2015 from Spanish giants Barcelona, is in his fourth season in the Premier League. Apart from the two-year deal with Roma, he has also been offered the option of a year’s extension. He will reportedly earn an astonishing €62,500 ($70,000) a week in Serie A. Apart from Pedro, Willian’s stay at Chelsea also ends this month and the Brazil international has no plans to agree to a temporary month-long extension.

Chelsea to play Aston Villa on Sunday

Chelsea have a tough task in the Premier League as Frank Lampard hopes to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for his side next season. The Blues occupy the fourth spot on the table with 48 points to their credit. Fifth-placed Manchester United hope to clinch a spot in top four as well, languishing at 45 points. Chelsea will travel to Villa Park on Sunday as they seek to continue their stay in the elite four of the Premier League.

Image courtesy: AP