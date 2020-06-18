Man City Vs Arsenal Highlights And Player Ratings: Sterling Scores As David Luiz Sees Red

Mikel Arteta's return to the Etihad was marred by a series of injuries and a David Luiz red card as Manchester City romped to a comfortable 3-0 victory in their first Premier League restart match. The David Luiz red card was the defender's fourth of this season and dashed the Gunners hopes of closing in on the Champions League places. David Luiz's nightmare and Kevin De Bruyne's class dominate the Man City vs Arsenal highlights, while Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden also got themselves a piece of the action. Here are the Man City vs Arsenal highlights, key moments, the Raheem Sterling goal vs Arsenal and the David Luiz red card vs Manchester City.

Man City vs Arsenal highlights: Preview and Line-ups

We back! 👊



🥁 Introducing your lineup for tonight's game...#MCIARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 17, 2020

Your City line-up! 🙌



XI | Ederson, Walker, E Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling



SUBS | Carson, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Sane, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Foden



⚽️ @HAYSWorldwide

🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/iSovRJDlG5 — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 17, 2020

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and his Arsenal Mikel Arteta both sprung quite a few surprises when the line-ups were out an hour before kick-off. Guardiola handed a start to young centre-back Eric Garcia, while Fernandinho, Rodri and Aguero were among the substitutes for the clash. Arteta, taking a page out his mentor's book himself named an unexpected first XI, with Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, and Mesut Ozil all named on the bench.

The clash against Manchester City got off to the worst possible start for Arsenal, after midfielder Granit Xhaka was stretchered out just four minutes into the match, while Pablo Mari was the second casualty, being subbed off after just 24 minutes in his second Premier League game. Arsenal started brightly, pushing Manchester City on the counter, exploiting the pace of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

However, Pablo Mari's injury paved the way for David Luiz's disaster class, with the former Chelsea man enduring one of his worst performances in an Arsenal shirt. Luiz's misplaced clearance played a huge role in the Raheem Sterling goal vs Arsenal, giving the defending champions a 1-0 lead right on the stroke of half-time. Things went from bad to worse when Luiz fouled Riyad Mahrez in the box to gift Manchester City a penalty. Kevin De Bruyne scored from the resulting penalty, while David Luiz was sent off, marking an end to his torrid time on the pitch.

Arsenal failed to produce a single shot on target against Man City this evening.



At home earlier in the season, they only managed one. 😳 pic.twitter.com/8oiXmvwJpX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 17, 2020

Arsenal then lost Sokratis to injury and Arteta called on the services of Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson from the bench, but to no avail. The dying stages of the match were marred by the serious injury suffered by Eric Garcia, who was stretchered out after a long drawn out medical procedure. While Garcia's injury reduced Manchester City to 10 men, it did not dampen their spirits or confidence as Phil Foden added a third to complete the rout of Arsenal.

Man City vs Arsenal highlights: Player ratings

Man City vs Arsenal highlights: Arsenal player ratings (Out of 10)

Bernd Leno: 7

Hector Bellerin: 6.5

Shkodran Mustafi: 6

Pablo Mari: 6

Kieran Tierney: 6.5

Matteo Guendouzi: 6

Granit Xhaka: NA

Bukayo Saka: 5.5

Joseph Willock: 6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 5.5

Eddie Nketiah: 6

David Luiz: 3

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 6.5

Dani Ceballos: 6.5

Alexandre Lacazette: NA

Reiss Nelson: NA

Man City vs Arsenal highlights: Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 7

Kyle Walker: 7

Eric Garcia: 6.5

Aymeric Laporte: 6.5

Benjamin Mendy: 7

David Silva: 6.5

Ilkay Gundogan: 7.5

Kevin De Bruyne: 8.5

Riyad Mahrez: 7

Gabriel Jesus: 7

Raheem Sterling: 7.5

Fernandinho: 6.5

Phil Foden: 7.5

Bernardo Silva: 6.5

Rodri: 6.5

Sergio Aguero: 6

