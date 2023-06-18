Pitch Invader Lifts Ronaldo, Does The 'Siuuu' With Him During Euro Qualifiers Game | WATCH

Why you're reading this: During Portugal vs Bosnia Herzegovina Euro qualifiers game on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo made his 122nd international appearance. Portugal was expected to dominate the game and in turn, they got the better of Bosnia. However, the scoreline of the match did not become the highlight, rather it was an act of the pitch invader that turned out to raise eyebrows. Watch what transpired.

3 things you need to know:

Portugal played Bosnia on Saturday in Euro 2024 qualifiers game

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 122nd International appearance for Portugal

Portugal won the match 3-0

Pitch invader lifts Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal vs Bosnia Herzegovina game

Courtesy of a brace by Bruno Fernandes, and a strike by Bernardo Silva, Portugal eased past Bosnia Herzegovina 3-0 in Lisbon. Cristiano Ronaldo, who also featured in the match, could not get on the score sheet yet became the bearer of the most talked about instance from the game. As it often happens in football games, the Por vs Bosnia match also witnessed a spectator breaching the security and running on the pitch to become a pitch invader. In this case, the individual ran past the officials and reached who else but the 5-time Ballon D'or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Seemingly jubilant upon meeting his idol, the pitch invader embraced and then lifted CR7. Moreover, in the short-lived meeting, he even performed a partial "Siuuu" celebration in front of Ronaldo. Take a look at what happened.

A fan picking up Cristiano Ronaldo and then proceeds to do the Siiuuu with him 😂 pic.twitter.com/4PoGHGc3Cx — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) June 17, 2023

Fans often like to draw parallels between the supposed GOATs of the game Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, thus, social media users were quick to point out the irony that a similar episode took place at the Workers' Stadium on Thursday during the Argentina vs Australia game, where Lionel Messi was the subjected interest of the gate crasher.

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Ishowspeed

SPEED FINALLY MEETS RONALDO pic.twitter.com/LBoMmiIcIZ — george (@StokeyyG2) June 17, 2023

The match-up also became an occasion where Cristiano Ronaldo met famous internet personality Ishowspeed. Speed, who is known to make reaction videos on YouTube has admitted to being a Ronaldo fanboy and in the past has made many endeavors to meet him. However, the longing finally ended on Saturday as he got to share the space with the Real Madrid legend.