Premier League Clubs To Oppose Project Restart’s Neutral Venue Proposal Over Stadium Deals

The rumours of a Premier League return have kept football fans in the UK on edge following reports of the Premier League Project Restart plan. However, a number of clubs in the lower half of the table are reportedly planning to oppose the idea of having a Premier League neutral venue to complete the remaining Premier League fixtures. It is reported that Premier League clubs are concerned over losing revenue from their stadium sponsorship deals having already been struck by the unprecedented financial crisis of the coronavirus outbreak.

ALSO READ: EPL Mulls Early End Even As Government Clears Path To Resuming

Premier League return: Premier League Project Restart

According to reports from Daily Mirror, the Premier League return is tipped for June 12 if Project Restart runs smoothly. The Premier League Project Restart has outlined a number of guidelines that would aid in the completion of the remaining fixtures by the end of July. In order to prevent the outbreak of a second wave of the virus, the Premier League Project Restart chalked down a proposition to host the remaining fixtures at a Premier League neutral venue. However, some clubs have opposed the proposal of a Premier League return due to their Premier League sponsorship deals with their respective stadiums.

The PL were aware of a number of clubs not being happy about neutral venues, but it was the bottom-6 who were determined to vote against it. The PL also reminded them that it was not them who instigated the idea. https://t.co/RjdJzOrVuH — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) May 11, 2020

ALSO READ: Premier League Seeks To Allay Players' Training Health Fears

Premier League return: Premier League neutral venue

It is reported that the bottom six clubs in the Premier League have opposed the idea to resume football at a neutral venue. Brighton, West Ham, Norwich, Watford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa are reportedly the clubs against the Premier League Project Restart plan. The report claims that the 92 remaining Premier League fixtures will be held at 10 neutral sites. However, the Premier League sponsorship deals for the bottom six clubs could see them lose out on up to £32 million combined. With the Premier League return planned with Project Restart, the iconic Wembley Stadium has been set aside to host a number of games over the next month.

ALSO READ: Premier League Return: UK Government Gives Go-ahead, League Likely To Resume From June 1

Premier League return: Premier League sponsorship deals

West Ham United could be the biggest losers of the bottom six with £10million down the drain if they lose their stadium sponsorship deal. The Telegraph reported that Premier League shareholders held a meeting on Monday which lasted four hours due to the constant discussions of the Premier League neutral venue. With clubs opposing the proposal of a Premier League neutral venue, the potential Premier League return could face further delays pertaining to Project Restart.

ALSO READ: 'Stay Away' - German Fans Warned Ahead Of Bundesliga Restart