Premier League Return: No Fans In Stadiums Until Cure Is Found, Warns UK PM Boris Johnson

The Premier League return rumours have excited fans all over the globe as they wait for the return of top-flight football in England. With Project Restart, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted at the resumption of football in England's top tier. However, while addressing the nation, Boris Johnson indicated that the Premier League behind closed doors will be the only possible way for a Premier League return, which could have substantial collateral damage on clubs. More so, reports claim that fans will not be allowed inside stadiums until a vaccine for COVID-19 is discovered.

Premier League behind closed doors: Boris Johnson hints at Premier League return

Nearly two months since coronavirus halted football in the UK, 'Project Restart' has outlined the guidelines for a potential Premier League return next month. PM Boris Johnson asserted that Premier League behind closed doors is the only viable option if football is to resume in the near future. According to reports from The Sun, Boris Johnson and his government will not allow fans to enter the stadiums at least until a vaccine for coronavirus is discovered, discarding the possibility of fans entering stadiums by September.

Premier League return: Premier League behind closed doors impact on clubs

According to reports from the Telegraph, the Premier League return by June 12 could be given a green light by Boris Johnson and the remainder of the games in the season will be completed behind closed doors. This would be a massive blow to clubs that are struggling with their finances. The report claims that Boris Johnson is eager to prevent a second outbreak of the virus and will wait until a cure is found and only then will fans be allowed inside stadiums. Some reports expect fans will not be allowed inside stadiums until the start of 2021. No fans through the turnstiles would equal to no matchday revenue which could, in turn, lead to some teams having to close down their operations.

Government sources have confirmed that the Premier League will have permission to return on June 12, subject to safety conditions being met and coronavirus infection rates not rising #mulive [telegraph] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 10, 2020

Premier League return: Brighton player with coronavirus

The Premier League return seemed to be approaching closer with Boris Johnson explaining Premier League behind closed doors as the only alternative for Project Restart. However, Brighton and Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber spoke to Sky Sports News on Saturday and confirmed that a third Brighton player with coronavirus was found after recent tests. With the Premier League return nearing, this comes as a massive blow for Project Restart.

