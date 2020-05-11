How Cristiano Ronaldo Reacted To Bullying At Sporting Lisbon As A Child

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a scintillating football career, achieving some extraordinary milestones throughout. However, the 35-year-old did not enjoy a privileged childhood in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal. A recent revelation suggests that the Juventus ace was bullied during his early days at Sporting Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo career: Former teammate speaks on Cristiano Ronaldo bullying

While speaking to Mirror Football, former Andorinha player Fernao Barros Sousa claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo, despite being an outrageous talent, always remained grounded. Ronaldo’s father was a kit man with Andorinha and the young Portuguese would arrive at training with a ball in hand, always trying to imitate the senior players on the field. He would try to dribble past players and would cry when he didn't have the ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo career: Cristiano Ronaldo bullied at Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo climbed up the ladder to be ultimately signed by Sporting Lisbon in 1997. However, he was reportedly bullied by his Sporting Lisbon teammates during his initial days at the club. The then youngster, undeterred by the bullying, would respond saying he would become the best player in the world one day and purchase several Ferrari cars.

Cristiano Ronaldo career: Cristiano Ronaldo achievements at Man United

After impressing at Sporting Lisbon, Cristiano Ronaldo caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2003 and was subsequently signed by Manchester United. The Portuguese international went on to win every possible accolade with the Premier League giants during his six-season stay at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo career: Cristiano Ronaldo achievements at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo won three consecutive Premier League titles, along with the famous Champions League triumph against Chelsea in 2008. He was also crowned as the footballer of the year that season, winning his first Ballon d'Or. Following the immense success, he joined Real Madrid, where he went on to establish a legacy of his own in the world of football. He won two LaLiga titles, along with four Champions League titles at the Spanish capital; three of them in succession.

