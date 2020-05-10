How Cristiano Ronaldo's Heart Surgery At 15 Almost Derailed His Career

Heart conditions and injuries have often led to footballers bringing an early end to their professional carer. While injured players have either struggled or managed to receive their football career the one with heart conditions have either died on the pitch or called time on their career. Back in 2012, Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba collapsed on the pitch in 2012 after his heart stopped beating for 78 minutes as per the doctors. He was rushed to the hospital and emergency surgery had to be done to ensure that the player made a full recovery. While Muamba retired from football that year, the same could have been the case with Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's career when he had a heart condition at the age of 15.

Cristiano Ronaldo heart surgery

As a youngster, Cristiano Ronaldo had a unique heart condition, as it raced a lot even when he wasn't playing. Speaking to Daily Mail in 2009, Dolores Aveiro, the mother of the Portugal skipper, opened up about the Cristiano Ronaldo heart surgery at a very young age. Dolores revealed that the doctors used a sort of laser to cauterise the source of the problem. She added that the Cristiano Ronaldo heart surgery was done in the morning and he came out at the end of the afternoon.

Sharing more insight on the Cristiano Ronaldo heart surgery, Dolores Aveiro said that before the family knew exactly what he had, she was worried because there was the possibility of Ronaldo giving up on football. She further said that the Cristiano Ronaldo heart surgery went well and after some days he was back training again.

During the interview, Ronaldo's mother also said that following the heart surgery, Ronaldo began to run even faster, helping him terrorise defenders with his pace, guile and trickery on the ball. She also revealed that she had a fright following her son's surgery, but the Juventus forward wasn’t very worried and did not take the situation very seriously.

Cristiano Ronaldo career

Cristiano Ronaldo has gone on to cement himself one of the sport's greats during his career in Europe. After his move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon, the Cristiano Ronaldo career graph has only risen to new heights. Cristiano Ronaldo career stats have been impressive, with the Portuguese scoring 725 goals so far in his career. At club level, Ronaldo has found the back of the net 626 times, while he has bagged 99 goals in a Portugal shirt. Apart from his goalscoring exploits, Cristiano Ronaldo career has seen him lift the Ballon d'Or five times, second only to Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine and Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return

With COVID-19 putting athletes under self-isolation, the Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine included working out with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. The couple shared several pictures on Instagram of them working out together. The Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return was confirmed by various media reports earlier this week with the player landing in Turin in his private jet along with his family on Monday. Serie A sides have also called their players back as the Italian government is reportedly planning to relax lockdown regulations in the country.

