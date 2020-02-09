Liverpool Player Reveals Jürgen Klopp's Heartwarming Gesture Before Each Training Session

Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg reportedly revealed what Jurgen Klopp does to keep the morale high at the club. According to him, the manager has forged close relationships with his players and always backs them whenever it is required. Van den Berg said that Klopp hugs every player in the morning when they arrive for training sessions.

These gestures make young players feel appreciated

While talking to a local media outlet, the young defender said that at other clubs, people usually say good morning and shake hands, but at Anfield, every player gets a hug from the manager. He further added that it is these small gestures that make young players feel appreciated and valued at the club.

The Netherlands International said that getting that kind of warmth from the manager of the club gives them the hope that they are on the right path to make it into the first team. Van Den Berg was one of the players signed by Liverpool alongside Harvey Elliott in the previous transfer window.

Sepp van den Berg decided to join Liverpool after meeting Klopp

According to reports, the defender said that he had received a lot of offers but decided to sign for the Reds after meeting Jurgen Klopp. Further praising the manager, he said that it is because of Klopp that he is able to play against the best players in the world. Van den Berg said that the manager even allows him to train with first-team players such as Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he has "never seen" such consistency from a team before. Klopp's remarks came after the league leader's 4-0 victory over Southampton on February 1.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ points from the last 1️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ available.



This team 🙌 pic.twitter.com/C06jKL7K9Z — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2020

Liverpool have not lost a Premier League match this season, and have been unbeaten for more than 40 league matches. Klopp was asked about his side's consistency and he said, "I have never seen it, to be honest.

"If I was asking from the outside, I would ask the same questions. Maybe other people would feel different, but I can only say it doesn’t feel [like it]. It’s not that I feel stronger and stronger and stronger after each win, it’s not like this. It is just one, great celebration – sometimes more, sometimes less – then relief, settle and go again," Klopp went on to say.

