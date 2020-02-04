Antonio Conte Takes A Jibe At Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola Over Premier League Success

Former Chelsea manager (and current Inter Milan manager) Antonio Conte recently took a massive dig at Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola. Antonio Conte experienced a successful two-year stint at Chelsea. The Italian managed to win the Premier League title in his first season at the Stamford Bridge and went on to win the FA Cup in his second season. Antonio Conte was replaced by Maurizio Sarri in July 2018. Antonio Conte decided to take time off from coaching and was out of action for a year.

Antonio Conte is not a fan of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's PL glories

Manchester City and Liverpool have been dominating the Premier League since the past couple of seasons now. Manchester City won the 2017-18 season comfortably. Pep Guardiola completed his brace of Premier League glories as he managed to beat Liverpool by one point in the 2018-19 season. Everyone knows that Liverpool are untouchable this season with 24 wins in 25 Premier League games this season.

Antonio Conte, in a recent interview, talked about his time in English the top-tier league. The 50-year-old stated, "At Chelsea, I won the Premier League in the first year and the FA Cup in the second year. Klopp hasn't won anything yet in England after four years and Guardiola didn't win anything in his first year." Conte is, arguably, one of the best coaches in European football at this moment and the Italian is aware of his qualities.

Conte's Inter Milan are placed at the second position in the Serie A table. They are just three points away from league leaders Juventus. With these two teams snapping at each other's heels, we are sure that it is going to be a great season of football in the Italian top-tier league.

Conte's out here stating facts 😤 pic.twitter.com/dHuTQqjOgO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 2, 2020

