Playing Against Leeds Is Like Visiting Dentist, Says Arsenal's Manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that playing a game against Leeds United is like visiting a dentist. Arteta's comments have come following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Leeds in the FA Cup third round.

Reiss Nelson's goal in the 55th minute handed Arsenal a fourth-round FA Cup draw against Bournemouth. The result would have been different if Leeds had not missed a couple of chances.

The Championship club dominated in terms of possession in the first half with a total of 15 shots out of which one of the shots taken by Patrick Bamford hit the bar.

'It is difficult to play against Leeds United'

After their win, Arteta said that Bielsa's team is a very difficult team to play against, adding that they make it really hard to play. He went on to call Leeds a great team. The Arsenal manager also said that with what Leeds has achieved by playing with the same set of players every three days is something very great.

Arteta said that he was not impressed with how his team had played in the first half. He added that he let them know how he exactly felt during the half-time break.

The Arsenal manager said that it was high time for them to react in the second half, and added that the way the boys mentally approached the game was fantastic.

Arteta further said that he had already seen the poor performance coming, adding that a few of his players had become lazy after the 2-0 win over Manchester United. The manager has warned his players that the club cannot afford to be complacent in the Premier League if they are to contest for silverware.

'Match against Leeds was the perfect lesson'

He said that the match against Leeds United was a perfect lesson for this players, adding that it was all up to them to suffer as they did in the first half or be happy about how mentally strong they were in the second half.

Even though Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was not in the matchday squad, Arteta squashed all rumours about the striker leaving the Gunners in the January transfer window, adding that the 30-year-old was completely committed to the club.

(With inputs from agencies)