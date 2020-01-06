Harry Kane's Absence Could Affect Mourinho's Style Of Play In Matches

Harry Kane's absence due to an injury can prove to be a challenge for Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho's style of play. As Tottenham's FA Cup third-round match against Middlesbrough resulted in a 1-1 draw, Mourinho said that it was unusual for his team to play without Kane. He further added that even though he tried to give his team options with the likes of Heung- Min Son and Lucas Moura, it proved to be difficult for them in the match.

'Everyone played to the best of their capabilities'

Mourinho said that his players played to the best of their capabilities, adding that it was not possible to make Moura or Son play like Harry Kane. In addition to this, he said that Moura and Son played really well by being themselves. He also said that the team needs to try out new things and they were certainly going to work in that direction.

The Portuguese said that towards the end of their game against Middlesbrough, Tottenham was playing with six attacking players minus a striker. Mourinho went on to explain the issue and say that they were without a proper striker to get the desired result. Even with the absence of Kane, Tottenham kept on playing long balls and by the end of the game, stats showed that Spurs had completed 56 long balls, making it easier for the opponents to repel their attacks.

According to reports, since Mourinho was appointed as Tottenham's new manager, the club has started playing more long balls in their matches. Sometimes it has worked in Mourinho's favour with the most number of long balls they played coming in a 5-0 win over Burnley.

Mourinho likes strikers who provide attacking front

It is known that Jose Mourinho likes strikers that give their team an attacking front in matches. Harry Kane is one such striker who has the capability to adapt to different styles of playing. He can press or pass the ball and run onto the ball. When he brought Romelu Lukaku to Old Trafford in the year 2017, Mourinho said that everyone was aware that the Belgium International was a striker, adding that there was no confusion in the position he was going to play in. Mourinho further added that since Lukaku was a striker, he would normally score more goals.

He had also said that United needed a striker and players such as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial did not possess such qualities, adding that a number nine is a player who is comfortable to play in the box and Lukaku was the best available option for them.

With Mourinho now managing Tottenham, he has to find the right way to build a team even if it goes against his style of management. According to reports, he would have been delighted if Fernando Llorente was around. For the time being, Mourinho has the option of fielding another attacking midfielder but that may prove to be a problem for the Portuguese tactician as he will not have his "target man".

(With inputs from agencies)