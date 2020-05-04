Paul Pogba Aims At Strong Man United Return With Gruelling Solo Training Sessions At Home

Man United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly undergoing gruelling training sessions at home in order to make a strong return for the club. The Paul Pogba injury woes have kept the French star out of action for the majority of the 2019-20 campaign. However, in order to quell the Paul Pogba transfer rumours linking him away from Old Trafford, the 27-year-old is seemingly training harder than usual.

ALSO READ: Cologne Calls Worried Player To Account Over Virus Comments

Paul Pogba injury update: Paul Pogba transfer news

The Paul Pogba injury, which surrounded a problem with his ankle, forced the World Cup winner to make just eight appearances for Man United before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis. Having missed three months of football action from September till December, the Paul Pogba injury once again resurfaced with greater magnitude. Earlier in January, Pogba underwent ankle surgery which kept him sidelined for another four weeks.

Solskjaer says Paul Pogba's latest ankle injury is different to the original one that kept him out for almost three months. Still expecting him to be out for three to four weeks following surgery #mufc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 3, 2020

Pogba did not make a single appearance for Man United since Boxing Day in December. Although the ankle surgery was a success, there was a constant delay with Pogba's rehabilitation which led to suggestions that the ace midfielder is keen on a move away from the club in the summer. However, the Paul Pogba transfer suggestions have been discarded by the Man United star as he continues to train from home to get back to full fitness.

ALSO READ: Premier League To Spend £4million For 40,000 COVID-19 Testing Kits: Reports

Paul Pogba transfer rumours: Bruno Fernandes arrival at Man United

While speaking during an Ask Man Utd interview, Paul Pogba explained that he was using the extended recovery time to continue his training from home. Blessed with a gym inside his home, Pogba said he was doing some training, running, biking as well as a few outdoor sessions to remain motivated during the lockdown. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes has further added to the speculation over a Paul Pogba transfer away from Man United with LaLiga giants Real Madrid monitoring his situation. A return to the Serie A to rejoin Juventus is also on the cards.

ALSO READ: Mesut Ozil Donates £80,000 To Help Muslims Affected By Coronavirus During Ramadan Kareem

Since joining the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer market, the 25-year-old Bruno Fernandes has hit the ground running, scoring thrice and notching up four assists as well. Pogba has missed 39 games this season due to injury and is currently on a £290,000-a-week contract at Man United. Despite his place in Man United's starting line up under scrutiny, Pogba managed to keep fans at home entertained during the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Netherlands Coach Ronald Koeman Undergoes Heart Catheterisation Procedure In Amsterdam