Mesut Ozil Donates £80,000 To Help Muslims Affected By Coronavirus During Ramadan Kareem

With no Premier League action taking place due to coronavirus, football players celebrating Ramadan Kareem took to social media and wished their fans on the auspicious occasion. Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, apart from wishing fans on the occasion of Ramadan Kareem, decided to show some generosity by donating £80,000 ($99,000) to help Muslims that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic during Ramadan Kareem.

Mesut Ozil donation during Ramadan Kareem

According to a report in The Sun, the Mesut Ozil donation will see the Arsenal midfielder providing food and aid for 16,000 Muslims throughout the holy month of Ramadan Kareem which began on April 23. Charity organisation Turkish Red Crescent joined hands with Mesut Ozil and will be providing 'iftar', the evening meal, to families across Turkey and Syria with 2,000 packages expected to be donated.

Join me to support the MASK UP campaign of my bro @ToniRuediger. This will provide 60,000 face masks to low income market traders in Sierra Leone. 🤲🏼🇸🇱 You can help as well here: https://t.co/WORG5s3nAu https://t.co/MSEtjbLDSu — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 23, 2020

One of the representatives from the Turkish Red Crescent Kerem Kinik said that Red Crescent stands by those in need 365 days a year and the organisation does this thanks to donations made by philanthropists who follow the organisation's work. Talking about the Mesut Ozil donation, Kinik thanked the Arsenal star for his donation and said that the organisation will be able to deliver packages to people in need as soon as possible.

Mesut Ozil denies pay cut

Arsenal recently became the first club to agree on pay cuts with their players after ten days of intensive talks, but according to multiple reports, Mesut Ozil denied joining Arsenal’s players in taking a 12.5 percent pay cut during the pandemic. The 'Mesut Ozil denies pay cut' reports also mentioned that Ozil refused to take a pay cut because he first wanted to look at the financial impact of coronavirus and did not want to rush into a decision.

According to multiple reports, the player has made it clear he respects the other players and the group's decision but has urged them to respect his. Arsenal players will take a 12.5 percent cut in their wages for 12 months until March next year. The reports have also mentioned that Arsenal will repay the money in full if they qualify for the Champions League either this season or the next and will also pay the players a £100,000 ($124,000) bonus.