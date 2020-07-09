Paul Pogba Hints At Man United Stay, 'We Play More As A Team Than We Did Before'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has dropped a massive hint about his future at the club by claiming that he is "happy" at Old Trafford. This was only a day after Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that he remains hopeful of Pogba signing a contract extension. The Paul Pogba transfer rumours escalated prior to the start of the season when the Frenchman revealed he wanted a 'new challenge'. Paul Pogba's current contract with Manchester United expires next summer but the Red Devils have the option of extending his deal until the summer of 2022.

Paul Pogba to @ManUtd: “I’ve been training well + the club have been looking after me very well. We play more as a team than we did before, we enjoy it, we defend together, we attack together. I’m enjoying just watching Bruno, Rashford, Martial + Mason. It’s beautiful.” #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) July 9, 2020

Paul Pogba transfer news: Pogba "happy at Man United"

Earlier today, Paul Pogba spoke to United Review and explained his delight at being able to play again after an ankle surgery that kept him out for the majority of the campaign. "I'm really, really happy to be back and fully fit now," he said, before claiming that he was enjoying himself with the rest of the team in training. Pogba then dropped a big hint over his future by revealing, "It's a joy to watch Bruno (Fernandes), Anthony (Martial), Marcus (Rashford) and Mason (Greenwood) play together and they make me applaud the beautiful game. We now play as a team by attacking and defending together". Pogba's glowing praise for his teammates has suggested that he might be willing to stay at Old Trafford while also hinting at signing a contract extension.

Paul Pogba transfer news: Pogba contract at Man United

While speaking to reporters ahead of the clash against Aston Villa, Man United boss Solskjaer addressed the Pogba contract issue. Although Pogba has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Man United, the Red Devils remain calm over his future as the club can trigger a clause that keeps the 2018 World Cup winner at Old Trafford until 2022. However, there is plenty of interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, with the two European giants monitoring Pogba's situation.

Premier League news: Solskjaer on Pogba transfer

"Of course we want to keep the best players around", said Solskjaer when asked about a potential Pogba contract extension. The Norwegian then explained that this summer window might not be business as usual due to the pandemic as Man United may not be able to demand their desired transfer fees if they decide to cash in on Pogba. Leroy Sane's reported £44.7m (€49m) move from Man City to Bayern Munich appears to have set the tone for the summer window. This has also led fans to believe that Pobga might not be sold this summer.

