MLS Is Back Tournament: Insight Into Players Lives at the 'bubble' As MLS Restarts 

With the MLS restart being put on hold since March, the MLS is Back Tournament finally resumed the football action in North America. The MLS is Back Tournament held its first game last night as Orlando City defeated Inter Miami 2-1, with no fans in attendance at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World bubble. As the MLS returns, Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah gave fans an insight into life in the 'bizarre' feeling of the MLS bubble.

ALSO READ: Newcastle Takeover: Privacy Issue Remains Bone Of Contention As Premier League Digs Deeper

MLS restart: Jonathan Mensah on MLS is Back tournament

While speaking to BBC about the MLS is Back Tournament, Jonathan Mensah revealed that his team has been in the bubble for over a week now and so far 'it's been okay'. The 29-year-old further added that players need to be isolated from the other teams in the MLS is Back tournament as nobody is allowed to meet friends from different teams that are on separate floors. "It's a bizarre feeling", Mensah added, before stating that players are even being cautious about what they touch. FC Dallas recently withdrew from the MLS is Back Tournament after 10 players and one staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

ALSO READ: AC Milan Link Up With Jay Z’s Roc Nation After Successful Event Hosted By DJ Khaled

MLS restart: Jonathan Mensah on MLS is Back schedule

When asked about the MLS is Back schedule, Mensah admitted that he has been through a similar tournament format, where games are played every four or five days. The Ghana international continued, "The MLS restart feels like a big tournament to me" as the Columbus Crews star compared the MLS is Back Tournament to the World Cup and AFCON. "I've been telling my teammates recovery is very important for the games in the MLS is Back schedule", he concluded.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Snubbed From 2020 Ballon D'Or Race By Robin Van Persie

MLS is Back Tournament schedule change: Players test positive at MLS bubble

The MLS is Back tournament began on July 8 but another game on that day between Nashville SC and Chicago Fire FC has been postponed as five Nashville players tested positive for coronavirus. The Toronto FC vs. D.C. United Group C game that was originally scheduled for July 10, has been moved to July 12. Initially, 26 teams were supposed to participate in the MLS is Back tournament but three teams have already withdrawn from the tournament as of now.

The MLS is back tournament schedule was initially planned for each team to play three matches over the next 16 days. The 16 teams that qualify from the six groups will then face-off in a knockout tournament. The winner of the MLS is Back Tournament will earn a place in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League. The MLS is Back final will be held on August 11.

ALSO READ: Liverpool's Trident Of Salah, Mane And Firmino Reach Milestone Of 250 Goals Under Klopp

Image Credits - MLS Twitter