Paul Pogba Might Have To Undertake Operation, Reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been out of the team since September 2019 due to an ankle injury. The player played against Watford but is yet to be fully fit to start for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Pogba was again left out of the team squad against Arsenal.

Paul Pogba might have to undergo operation, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

According to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Pogba could be sidelined for a longer time than earlier expected. He also stated that the player might require a surgery to address his ankle issues. Pogba last played against Watford in the Premier League. He came off the bench after Manchester United were already 2-0 down. This was his first appearance for the Red Devils after he last played against Arsenal on September 30. Pogba had a decent game with 90% passing accuracy, along with two long balls, two passes in the box, one through ball and one key pass. However, the player went on to miss the clash against Newcastle United, Burnley and Arsenal due to fitness issues.

Paul Pogba recently attended a charity football game in France

Paul Pogba was seen attending a charity football event in France, within 48 hours of missing the match against Burnley. The player was accompanied by his brothers Florentin and Mathias as well as his mother. The fundraiser event was organised to give children in Guyana access to clean drinking water.

Manchester United will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United were defeated by Arsenal at the Emirates in their Premier League clash on January 1, 2020. Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta’s side in the eighth minute of the game after a brilliant effort from Sead Kolasinac. Sokratis Papastathopoulos doubled the team’s lead few minutes before the first half through a corner from Pepe which was flicked by Alexandre Lacazette. David de Gea hit it away from the net. However, the ball reached Sokratis who fired it quickly into the net. Manchester United are placed fifth in the Premier League after their defeat against Arsenal. They will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 4, 2020 in the FA Cup.

