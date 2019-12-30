Paul Pogba Attends Brother's Charity Event After Missing Game Against Burnley

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was out of the team since September 2019 due to an ankle injury. The player played against Watford but is yet to be fully fit to start for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. After the game against Burnley, the manager handed the first team players a day’s break and Pogba took good advantage of the holiday.

Paul Pogba attended a charity game along with his brothers in France

Paul Pogba was seen attending a charity football event in France, within 48 hours of missing the match against Burnley. The player was accompanied by his brothers Florentin and Mathias as well as his mother. The fundraiser event was organised to give children in Guyana access to clean drinking water. Other French stars who have pledged support for the campaign include the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Paul Pogba played as a substitute against Watford

Paul Pogba came off the bench after Manchester United were already 2-0 down against Watford. This was his first appearance for the Red Devils after he last played against Arsenal on September 30. Pogba had a decent game with 90% passing accuracy, along with two long balls, two passes in the box, one through ball and one key pass. However, the player went on to miss the clash against Newcastle United and Burnley due to fitness issues.

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford since the previous season. He has been largely linked to Real Madrid and Juventus. However, according to recent reports, Real Madrid board have asked the club’s manager Zinedine Zidane to give up on his idea of signing Pogba and rather focus on Fede Valverde’s development. Juventus are also willing to make a move for their former star in the January transfer window. It is believed that the Italian champions are willing to offer a ‘player plus cash deal’ involving Emre Can and 60 million euros. Manchester United are placed fifth in the Premier League after their recent win against Burnley. They will next play against Arsenal in the Premier League on January 1, 2020 (January 2 according to IST).

