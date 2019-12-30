Real Madrid Board Ask Zinedine Zidane To Give Up On Paul Pogba, Focus On Fede Valverde

Real Madrid have been linked with a host of top players as the January 2020 transfer window approaches. Manager Zinedine Zidane has long targetted Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as the next galactico. However, according to recent reports, Real Madrid management have ordered Zidane to give up on his pursuit of signing his compatriot.

Real Madrid were close to signing Paul Pogba in the previous summer

Zinedine Zidane was re-appointed as the club’s manager just before the end of the previous season. It has been widely reported that Zidane wanted the French midfielder at the Bernabeu irrespective of the hefty price tag that United had put on the star. Pogba was also believed to have his heart set on the Spanish capital. However, a deal did not work out between the two clubs and Pogba had to continue with Manchester United.

Real Madrid expect Zinedine Zidane to focus on Fede Valverde's development

According to AS, Real Madrid board have ordered Zidane to give up on his idea of signing Paul Pogba. The board has rather asked the French International to work closely with young midfielder Fede Valverde, who has emerged into the scene as a surprise starter in big games for Los Blancos. Real Madrid had signed Valverde for a meagre € 5 million in 2016 and the player was promoted to the first team only this year.

Fede Valverde has emerged as an important player under Zinedine Zidane

⚽🔥📈 What a streak for @fedeevalverde!

💪 @RealMadrid are undefeated in the 13 matches Fede has been in the starting line-up!#HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 28, 2019

Fede Valverde has emerged as an important member of Zidane’s XI, having benched the likes of Luka Modric. Valverde has impressed the manager with his amazing performances and has started many important games including the El Clasico. According to the club’s official website, Real Madrid are unbeaten in the 13 games that Valverde has started. It emphasises the player’s defensive contribution to the team.

Real Madrid will next play against Getafe in LaLiga

Real Madrid are placed second in LaLiga, bagging 37 points in 18 games. They are two points adrift of league leaders Barcelona. Zidane’s men will next play against Getafe on January 4, 2020.

