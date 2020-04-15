Paul Pogba Reveals He Was An Arsenal Fan Before Switching Loyalties To Manchester United

Paul Pogba has been in the headlines over the past few days, courtesy of his bold statements. The French World Cup winner was involved in a war of words with Liverpool legend Graeme Souness and now, Paul Pogba revealed that he was an Arsenal fan while growing up as he idolised Thierry Henry. Thierry Henry is considered as one of the Premier League's greatest imports and accrued an immense fan following during his career at Arsenal.

Paul Pogba's French connection with Thierry Henry

Paul Pogba, in an interview with the Man United's official podcast, stated: "I will be honest. So, at the start, I was an Arsenal fan – obviously because of all the French players, you know. I and my brother were but my other brother was a Manchester United fan. I couldn't say anything so I used to love Henry and, because of him, I was an Arsenal fan. Then I changed and went on to choose with my other brother. No Arsenal, I went with the other one, the Man United fan!"

Paul Pogba's brother changed his loyalty

Paul Pogba started following Manchester United because of his older brother and eventually joined their youth team in 2009. Man United bought Paul Pogba back in 2016 for a reported sum of £89.3 million. However, Paul Pogba has not played a single game for Man United since Boxing Day this season. Paul Pogba was recovering from his long-term injury before the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK. However, there have been rumours linking him with an exit from Manchester United this season. The 27-year-old midfielder has been linked with Real Madrid and Juventus constantly over the last couple of transfer windows.

