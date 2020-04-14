Paul Pogba Hits Back At Graeme Souness, Claims He Was Clueless As To Who Souness Was

Man United midfielder Paul Pogba has been in the headlines for a variety of reasons since his return to the Premier League in 2016. Former Liverpool midfielder and manager Graeme Souness has been of the Frenchman's fiercest critics and has frequently condemned his behaviour on and off the pitch. Now, the Man United midfielder has hit back and claims that he did not even know who Graeme Souness was.

Man United star Paul Pogba hits back at Graeme Souness; claims he didn’t know who he was

Speaking to the UTD podcast, 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba said that he was immune to criticism and does not pay much heed to what is being said about him. Pogba responded to Graeme Souness' criticism and has claimed that he did not know who Souness was. Pogba said that he had heard that Souness was a great player during his playing days but he doesn't listen to punditry often. Paul Pogba added that he likes to focus on football and doesn't stay after games to listen to punditry. Souness recently criticised Pogba for “dancing at a wedding”, setting a “bad example” for other Man Utd players.

Graeme Souness hits back at Man United star Paul Pogba's comments

Speaking to the Sky Sports' The Football Show on Tuesday, Graeme Souness asked Paul Pogba to put his medals on the table. Souness was part of the historic Liverpool side that lifted three European trophies and five English Division 1 titles. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also criticised Paul Pogba's remark saying that his response was 'below the belt.' Carragher said that Pogba needs to take criticism 'on the chin' and admitted while they are very critical of him as footballer one has to be respectful of certain people with certain opinions at different times.

English First Division - 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

European Cup - 🏆🏆🏆

League Cup - 🏆🏆🏆



"Graeme can show him the medals!" 🏅



The #SkyFootballShow discuss Paul Pogba's recent comments about Graeme Souness... pic.twitter.com/1Xo5KX9W19 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 14, 2020

