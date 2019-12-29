Pogba Was Not Ready To Feature In United's Squad Against Burnley: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that midfielder Paul Pogba was not ready to be in the squad facing Burnley at Turf Moor. The French International had come on as a substitute in United's games against Watford and Newcastle United but was a part of the playing XI or the substitutes on December 28. However, Solskjaer did not give confirmation whether Pogba was out injured but said that the midfielder had suffered a reaction in United's 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

'Pogba needs time to recover'

Solskjaer said that Pogba had been sidelined for a really long time and because of that, they will have to take their own time and get him ready for the next game. The manager said that the WorldCup winner was just not ready as he played in two games within a span of three days and need some time to recover for the next game. Solskjaer said that the France international needed a day for recovery.

Solskjaer said that when a player is sidelined for a long time because of an injury, then they take a little bit of time to get back to their best, adding that Matic and Fred played really well in the midfield. He said that many people never thought that Fred would make such a big turnaround but he has and that enabled to play a fantastic game at Turf Moor.

The Red Devils are improving

The Norwegian is of the opinion that the Red Devils are on the path of improvement as they have won four out of their last six matches, giving them much-needed confidence to fight for a top-four finish. He further added that if a team has a clean sheet then they always have a chance to win a football game.

He said that it was a great game for the back four and David d Gea. Solskjaer said that David was rarely troubled as he only had to make one save. Solskjaer said that Scott McTominay suffered a knee ligament injury and will be sidelined for an estimated time period of three to four weeks.

