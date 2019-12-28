Carlo Ancelotti Talks About Transfer Plans Ahead Of FA Cup Match Against Liverpool

Everton manager Carlo Ancelloti talked about his January transfer plans ahead of their FA Cup clash against Liverpool on January 5. The relegation-threatened team beat Burnley 1-0 on December 26. The toffees next play against Newcastle at St James' Park on December 29 and then play against in an away match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on January 1.

'Will not be looking to sign new players'

Due to a busy schedule, Ancelloti said that he will not be looking to try and identify and bring in new players before their match against Liverpool. Ancelloti added that they are currently not in need of a striker because they have got a reliable attack. He also said that currently the team needs to be focused on a couple of matches ahead of them and after that think if there is a need for reinforcements or not.

Everton is currently at the 13th position with a threat of entering the relegation looming over them as they sit 4 points of the relegation zone. According to reports, Ancelloti is worried about how well his players recover with short resting periods between games. He said that they will try and avoid injuries because there is a huge possibility that a player could get injured. Ancelloti said that the first day after playing a game is not a problem but one starts to feel tired from the second day. He further added that it is very difficult to play a game within a span of two days.

'Lewin is a fantastic striker'

Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged his sixth goal of the 2019-20 season in a 1-0 over Burnley. Before Everton's game against Newcastle United, Ancelloti praised Lewin's talent and said that he is a fantastic striker, adding that the player could improve his movement without the ball. The Everton manager called Lewin a player who was not selfish at all and moved around the entire field during matches, adding that the striker had to be more focused on the centre of the box.

Lewin is of the opinion that the Toffees can regain their momentum and start winning matches under Carlo Ancelloti and play with the same intensity they started to play under interim manager Duncan Ferguson. He said that the team has started to again believe in themselves, adding that it was the most important thing for all the players.

(With inputs from agencies)