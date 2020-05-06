Paul Pogba's €332k-a-week Wages Cannot Be Matched, Says Juventus Chief Fabio Paratici

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici revealed that a Paul Pogba transfer to Turin is unlikely as the Serie A giants could ill afford his hefty wage demands. The unprecedented coronavirus crisis has already had a massive financial impact on European clubs and it remains to be seen whether the value of players in the transfer market will depreciate. A Paul Pogba transfer to Juventus has been the talk of the town in Turin but can the Old Lady afford his salary?

Paul Pogba transfer news: Will Pogba leave Manchester United?

The Paul Pogba transfer rumours come as little surprise to Man United fans as the 27-year-old himself hinted at wanting to accept a 'new challenge' before the start of the current season. Amid interest from Real Madrid, news of a Paul Pogba transfer away from the Premier League has intensified with his former club Juventus reportedly looking to bring him back to Italy. Though Pogba has been tipped to leave Manchester United in the summer to play Champions League football, his final destination remains unclear.

Paratici (Juventus director) to @SkySport: "Paul Pogba is a fantastic player, we know him as a champion. But something will change after the virus crisis, because now also top players like Paul will have fewer clubs that can guarantee them such a high salary". 🛑 #MUFC #Pogba — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2020

Paul Pogba transfer news: Paul Pogba to Juventus?

Recent reports from ESPN have linked Paul Pogba to Juventus. The Bianconeri are reportedly interested in re-signing Pogba in the summer to bolster their chances of winning the elusive Champions League. Pogba left Turin in the summer of 2016 for a then-record transfer fee of €105 million to rejoin Manchester United. However, his second spell at Old Trafford has been plagued with sporadic and inconsistent displays. While Juventus have been strongly linked with the French midfielder, a major factor preventing Juventus from securing a Pogba transfer is his incredibly high wage demands. According to Spotrac, Pogba is currently on a lucrative €332,000 a week deal at Old Trafford.

Pogba to Juventus unlikely due to players wage demands

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Italia, Juventus chief Fabio Paratici explained that Paul Pogba is a 'fantastic player' but things might change due to the coronavirus crisis. The 47-year-old hinted at re-signing Paul Pogba at Juventus but claimed that his high salary demands could be matched by only a few top clubs in Europe. Pogba's contract at Manchester United runs out in the summer of 2021 and a number of suitors have been monitoring the Frenchman's situation at the Theatre of Dreams.

