Portsmouth Vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details, Team News, FA Cup 5th Round Schedule

Arsenal's last competitive match ended in a disappointing defeat in front of home fans at the hands of Greek side Olympiacos FC. The Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League in the Round of 32 by an extra-time winner at the Emirates last week. Mikel Arteta's boys will go up against Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night. Here are the Portsmouth vs Arsenal live streaming details and other updates.

Also Read | Real Madrid reportedly set to bid for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next season

Portsmouth vs Arsenal live telecast in India

FA Cup: Portsmouth vs Arsenal live streaming

💬 “He is much closer. He is evolving really well. He feels fit. He feels confident now. He's doing the stuff with contact, so hopefully we can have him soon.” - Mikel Arteta pic.twitter.com/ae0l4CR4aY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 1, 2020

Also Read | Lyon vs Juventus highlights: Lucas Tousart stuns Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in UCL

FA Cup: Portsmouth vs Arsenal live streaming and preview

Arsenal will travel to Fratton Park where they will play Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta will be under immense pressure to progress in the FA Cup this season, especially after their recent embarrassing loss to Olympiacos in the Europa League. The Spaniard will definitely give Arsenal youngsters an opportunity to get some much-needed time in the middle against Portsmouth. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be expected to lead the line for Arsenal on Monday along with Alexandre Lacazette.

Also Read | Champions League: Real Madrid will beat Man City comfortably without Hazard, says Ambani

FA Cup: Portsmouth vs Arsenal live streaming

🗣 @tomnaylor_7: "Our ground is a fortress and the atmosphere is crazy. Who knows what can happen – our form at Fratton Park is brilliant."#Pompey — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) March 1, 2020

Also Read | Arsenal fans rejoice as 'Invincibles' crown remains intact after Liverpool's loss

Portsmouth vs Arsenal live streaming

The Portsmouth vs Arsenal game is scheduled for a 1:15 AM IST kickoff on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The game will be telecast on Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Also Read | Arsenal's Europa League exit could lead to staggering $411m loss along with player exodus