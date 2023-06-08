Al-Nassr Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Outlines His Retirement Plans

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has outlined his retirement plans during an event in Madrid. The former Real Madrid forward signed a two-year contract with the Saudi Arabian outfit at the start of the season and is expected to fulfill his commitment. Ronaldo joined on a free transfer from Manchester United as both parties decided to terminate the contract on mutual consent.

Saudi Arabia has turned into a new football hub since the arrival of Ronaldo in the country. Recently Karim Benzema too penned a deal with Al-Ittihad, which will see him playing in the Saudi Pro League alongside his former teammate Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo lines up his retirement plans

There has been a lot of chatter regarding the Portuguese superstar's retirement, but the 38-year-old revealed he does not have any plans to hang up his boots for the time being and will continue playing football for the next two or three years.

"I don't rule out becoming a club owner.

"It's something I thought about a few years back. I probably would like to own a [football] club. I'm at the end of my career, two to three years maximum."

"I knew that by me going to [Saudi] Arabia I would open the box.

Great team spirit to come back and win it!

Big thank you to the fans that stood with us when we most needed ! 🙌🏻 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/juwdTz5HUW — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 23, 2023

"Karim [Benzema] has gone there, but I'm sure many others will follow. In two or three years, it [Saudi Pro League] will be one of the most important in the world. May all the stars come to Arabia, there are no problems with the league. What we want is competition."

Recently Lionel Messi too confirmed his move to the Major League Side Inter Miami as he will be joining the USA outfit which is partly owned by former PSG player David Beckham. So this will be the first time that both Ronaldo and Messi will not be seen in the European circuit.