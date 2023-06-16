Portuguese International Star Set To Team Up With Cristiano Ronaldo At Al-Nassr - Reports

Why you are here: The transfer window is open and all the football clubs are re-building their squads for the upcoming season. After the hype of Middle Eastern clubs signing the best European stars, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are reportedly entering the transfer market after they finished second in the Saudi Pro League while relying on the Portuguese star most of the time. According to the reports, Al Nassr is eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo’s national team’s defensive midfielder.

William Carvalho won the UEFA Euro and Nations League with Portugal

Carvalho’s contract with Real Betis would end on Jun 30, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will face Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 18, 2023

Can William Carvalho join Al Nassr?

Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho is rumoured to have agreed to join Al-Nassr in the future, following his Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Carvalho, aged 31, has been an integral part of Real Betis' first team for the past five seasons. Since he arrived from Sporting CP in the summer of 2018 for nearly €16 million, he played a key role in establishing the club as a top-six team in La Liga and is known for winning back possessions, long balls and work ethic as a defensive midfielder. Last season, he made 43 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists for the Spanish Club.

According to the reports, Carvalho has personally agreed to join Al-Nassr ahead of the 2023-24 season. One factor motivating him is the opportunity to play alongside his national team captain, Ronaldo, who joined the Saudi Arabian club in January for free after terminating his contract with Manchester United.

Who in the squad might Carvalho possibly replace?

Carvalho might sign a substantial contract with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, as his Real Betis contract expires in June 2026. He'll probably start in place of Abdullah Al-Khaibari and team up with Luis Gustavo in the defensive midfield.

The Portuguese international has played in 178 games for Real Betis and has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists. His knowledge and abilities make him an invaluable member of any team, and joining Al-Nassr would present him with fresh challenges in his career.