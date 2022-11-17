Portugal Vs Nigeria Live Streaming: How To Watch International Friendly In India, UK & US?

Portugal is all set to take on Nigeria in an international friendly on Thursday to prepare for their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash featuring one of the top sides in the world, here is a look at how to watch the international friendly live in India, the UK and the US, and the Portugal vs Nigeria live streaming details.

What time will Portugal vs Nigeria begin?

The international friendly between Portugal and Nigeria will commence live at 12:15 AM IST on Friday, November 18.

Where will Portugal vs Nigeria take place?

The Portugal vs Nigeria match will take place at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

How to watch Portugal vs Nigeria live in India?

Unfortunately, Indian fans will not be able to watch the Portugal vs Nigeria game as there is neither any live telecast nor live stream for the same. However, they can track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams.

Where to watch Portugal and Nigeria match live in the US?

Fans wondering where to watch the international friendly between Portugal and Nigeria in the United States can tune in to TUDN, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for Portugal vs Nigeria live streaming, fans can tune in to ESPN+. The match will begin live at 1:45 PM ET on Thursday, November 17.

How to watch Portugal vs Nigeria live in UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast or live streaming for the international friendly between Portugal and Nigeria in the United Kingdom.

Portugal vs Nigeria team news

The biggest team news ahead of this international friendly comes from the Portugal camp as five-time Ballon d'or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is sidelined for this game due to an illness. The same was confirmed by Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who said in his pre-match presser, "He (Ronaldo) is in his room resting and recovering. He won't practice and won't be ready for tomorrow's game either."

When it comes to Nigeria, they will be without in-form Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is sidelined due to an injury.