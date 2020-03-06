The Debate
Premier League Bans Pre-game Handshakes Between Players To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

Football News

The Premier League has decided to scrap the pre-game handshakes in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus disease. Serie A to host closed-door games.

Premier League

The Premier League has announced a complete ban on the handshake between players in the pre-game ritual to halt the spread of Coronavirus. The decision has been taken into effect by the Premier League after the government asked the League to step up its contingency planning following the Coronavirus update. The 'Premier League bans handshake' rule will apply to players and officials until there is another update based on medical advice.

Premier League bans handshake: Coronavirus update

If anyone of the 20 Premier League teams are impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak, finishing the campaign would be extremely troublesome. Being the biggest football league in the world, the Premier League needs to take appropriate measures to reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Therefore, a contingency plan was drawn out stating that the Premier League handshakes will no longer take place before any game.

Premier League Coronavirus update

Coronavirus can be spread through droplets from the nose as well as the mouth and can be transmitted onto one's hands and passed on through a handshake. This is despite the fact that the Coronavirus risk to the public is from low to moderate. So there is no immediate reasoning to close or shut down any sporting events in the Premier League.

ALSO READ: Premier League Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak, But "2-minute" Crisis Plan Could Axe Games

Premier League bans handshake: Issues statement following Coronavirus update

The Premier League issued a statement on Thursday that informed the players, officials and fans about ditching the pre-game handshakes.

ALSO READ: Serie A To Resume With Last Weekend's Postponed Matches

Premier League bans handshake but other pre-game rituals to continue: Coronavirus update

Although the Premier League has banned the pre-game handshakes, the clubs and match officials will continue to perform the remainder of the traditional walk-out from the tunnel protocol ahead of each game. However, upon entering the pitch the two teams will line up in the background of the Premier League soundtrack and then the players from the home team will walk past the opposing players without exchanging the fair-play handshakes. 

ALSO READ: All Serie A Games To Be Played Behind Closed Doors For A Month After Coronavirus Outbreak

Premier League bans handshake: The Serie A Coronavirus news

The Premier League has only banned players from shaking hands, however, the Serie A has been impacted a lot worse due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Fixtures in the Serie A have already been postponed and most of them will continue to be played behind closed doors until April 3.

ALSO READ: Serie A, Soccer Clubs Clash In Italy Amid Coronavirus Chaos

 

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
