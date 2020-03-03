Premier League Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak, But "2-minute" Crisis Plan Could Axe Games

The Coronavirus outbreak has gripped the world of sports ever since news of the virus broke out in China. Earlier in February, Serie A postponed five fixtures in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. It now appears that the Coronavirus outbreak is also likely to affect the Premier League and the Champions League fixtures over and beyond the course of the month.

Also Read | Liverpool Announce Historic Turnover Of £533m After 2019 Champions League Heroics

Premier League Coronavirus outbreak: Premier League weekend fixtures could be postponed

The last time Newcastle scored a Premier League goal, there was 446 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There is now roughly 85,000 cases of coronavirus. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) February 29, 2020

According to a report on CNN, the Premier League said that they are currently monitoring the Coronavirus outbreak and are still in the nascent stages of determining the magnitude of the impact it could have on the Premier League. The likes of France (Ligue 1) and Italy (Serie A) have already taken measures in a bid to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus outbreak. The report also details that UEFA chiefs met over the weekend to ascertain how to stop the potential threat that the virus poses to European club football and Euro 2020. UEFA chiefs reportedly spent a total of just "two minutes" discussing the threat of the virus.

Also Read | Manchester United Post MASSIVE £391.3 Million Debt As Bruno Fernandes Signing Dents Funds

The Premier League will hold talks on what to do about the title if coronavirus concerns cut the football season short https://t.co/TOAqklFfsO — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) February 29, 2020

Also Read | How Chicharito's Signing Represents A Major Coup For LA Galaxy And The MLS

Premier League Coronavirus update: Premier League clubs place in-house ban on handshakes

Premier League clubs like Newcastle and West Ham reportedly placed a ban on handshakes after following the Coronavirus update section. The pre and post-match pleasantries did, however, take place during the Carabao Cup final at Wembley last weekend. It is unclear whether the Premier League will follow the lead of Serie A and Ligue 1 when it comes to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, with the Champions League and Europa League last 16 stages scheduled for later this month, the Premier League weekend fixtures, as well as the aforementioned fixtures, could, quite possibly, be postponed or played behind closed doors.

Also Read | MLS Player Salaries: Chicharito, Carlos Vela, Nani Feature In Top 10 Highest Paid Players