Premier League Circuit Breaker Idea Called Out By Fans And Pundits Alike; Grealish Agrees

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Premier League clubs held talks over a potential two-week circuit break amid a rise in positive coronavirus tests over the weeks. A total of 18 new positive COVID-19 tests were confirmed by the league - the highest number this season - during the latest round of testing. On Wednesday, an official statement from the Premier League confirmed that the Premier League schedule will go ahead as usual despite calling off the game between Fulham and Tottenham hours before kick-off.

The Premier League has not discussed pausing the season and has no plans to do so



The League continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled



Full statement ➡️ https://t.co/JqvhW4KBFS pic.twitter.com/S4VgZXAwBA — Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2020

It was reported that the Fulham camp requested for the game to be rearranged as players from their squad showed symptoms of the virus. This was the second postponed game this week as Man City's clash against Everton was also called off on Monday after there was an outbreak of the virus at the City camp.

As the coronavirus infections begin to rise once again in the UK, there have been calls for a two-week circuit breaker in the Premier League to allow clubs to get their outbreaks under control. However, several fans, pundits and even players have slammed the idea of a Premier League break.

Can we please get this two week circuit breaker thing off the table . The players would have to carry on mixing and training to be ready in 2 weeks for a match. They may get 4-5 days off. What is that going to do . Would have to be a long break to do anything meaningful! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 30, 2020

Gary Neville slams PL circuit breaker, Jack Grealish agrees with Man United great

On Wednesday, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville took to Twitter to express his feelings about the two-week Premier League circuit breaker. He wrote, "Can we get the circuit breaker off the table? Players will still come in contact and mix with each other after the two weeks. They may get a few days off but what is that going to do? It would have to be a long break to make sure that it would be meaningful."

Bang on!! 👍🏻 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) December 30, 2020

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish replied to Neville's post and wrote, "Bang on, Gary" with a thumbs-up emoji. Aston Villa are currently on a superb run of form and the introduction of a break is likely to halt their momentum. It could also have a similar effect on Manchester United.

Fans were also quick to call out the two-week circuit breaker idea as one wrote, "Two weeks to help clubs get their coronavirus outbreaks under control? Simply ridiculous." Another wrote, "This PL circuit break idea is one of the worst. Can't be stopping football for two weeks and hope for things to get better."

🗣 "I'm 66 years old and the last thing I want to do is catch COVID"



Sam Allardyce backs the idea of a circuit breaker in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/Ys03aKLb0y — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 30, 2020

However, West Brom manager Sam Allardyce was one of the few to stand in favour of the two-week break. The 66-year-old Englishman highlighted the importance of keeping himself and players safe amid the gruelling football schedule.

Image Credits - Liverpool, Man United Instagram