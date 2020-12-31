Bayern's Thomas Muller, Wife Announce Plans To Sell Premium Range Of horse Semen Online

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller and his wife, Lisa, are planning to a sell premium range of horse semen online. The couple announced the news of their new venture on Instagram on Wednesday and it grabbed plenty of attention on social media. Muller's wife, Lisa, is also champion dressage rider and hence, knows more than a thing or two about horses.

Thomas Muller's horse-breeding farm to be named 'EU Insemination Station'

According to reports from German news outlet BILD, Thomas Muller and his wife are set to become 'horse sperm millionaires'. Thomas Muller and Lisa have been running a horse farm called 'Gut-Wettlekam' for a number of years now with the German couple in charge of caring for these animals. However, the farm is now set to be named as 'EU Insemination Station' and horse breeders can order horse semen from the couple - for a significant price.

On the Gut-Wettlkam website, it was announced that the farm's goal for 2021 is to be able to advance one step further in this area by starting to sell semen from some of its best studs. "Up until now, the training of competition horses and the breeding of first-class dressage horses have dominated daily events at our stud. Now a new and very exciting chapter begins for us as the new “EU insemination station” in the breeding season of 2021", a statement read.

The website also revealed that the horse semen orders are processed by cooperation partner 'Zuchthof Wadenspanner' and orders must be placed by early in the mornings so next day delivery can take place. Thomas and Lisa also shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts.

Reports claim that Muller's farm has three stallions available for selection: D'avie, Four Roses and Bowmore. Muller's favourite stallion is D'avie, a double champion, and his services are the most expensive. Two rounds of insemination from D'avie reportedly cost a whopping €1,600.

Thomas Muller farm

With 2020 being one of the most challenging years for the world economy in recent times, the Muller's have chosen to mark the New Year by turning his stud farm into an EU ratified insemination station for dressage horses. By his own admission, Thomas Muller isn't an expert on animals but plans to expand his farm and bring in more number of studs so that his business is able to grow.

Image Credits - Lisa Muller Instagram